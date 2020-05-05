back

What are Asian giant hornets?

Asian giant hornets are upon us: here's what you need to know about them now that they've been spotted in the U.S.

05/05/2020 7:28 PM
  • New

7 comments

  • Navita N.
    24 minutes

    They feed the bees thorax to their young ones ..they're indeed ruthless!

  • Josue S.
    24 minutes

    I tried killing one of these back in chicago YEARS ago

  • Jay W.
    an hour

    I noticed these about 6 years ago at the edge of the Catskills in New York. Not sure how long before that they were in New York.

  • الصبيح خ.
    an hour

    Hi iam from syria. We left our house becuse of war. We live family in a camp near turkish border We need help to get basic needs Help us

  • Jennifer C.
    an hour

    Hornet this yo ho

  • Syed H.
    an hour

    Save Hornet bees all lives matters

  • Rocky R.
    an hour

    Blame Trump u American's have a habit of blaming the president for everything.