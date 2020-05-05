What are Asian giant hornets?
How an Activist Lived Off Food From His Yard
The right way to plant trees
How Humans Have Changed the Earth's Geology
U.S. Vs The World On Plastic
The life of Hayao Miyazaki
They feed the bees thorax to their young ones ..they're indeed ruthless!
I tried killing one of these back in chicago YEARS ago
I noticed these about 6 years ago at the edge of the Catskills in New York. Not sure how long before that they were in New York.
Hi iam from syria. We left our house becuse of war. We live family in a camp near turkish border
We need help to get basic needs
Help us
Hornet this yo ho
Save Hornet bees all lives matters
Blame Trump u American's have a habit of blaming the president for everything.
7 comments
Navita N.24 minutes
They feed the bees thorax to their young ones ..they're indeed ruthless!
Josue S.24 minutes
I tried killing one of these back in chicago YEARS ago
Jay W.an hour
I noticed these about 6 years ago at the edge of the Catskills in New York. Not sure how long before that they were in New York.
الصبيح خ.an hour
Hi iam from syria. We left our house becuse of war. We live family in a camp near turkish border We need help to get basic needs Help us
Jennifer C.an hour
Hornet this yo ho
Syed H.an hour
Save Hornet bees all lives matters
Rocky R.an hour
Blame Trump u American's have a habit of blaming the president for everything.