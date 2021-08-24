back
What happened to the Afghan baby handed to a U.S. soldier at Kabul airport
This video of an Afghan baby being handed to a U.S. soldier over the fence of Kabul airport went viral. Here's the story behind it…
08/24/2021 12:55 PM
And even more
- 3:17
What happened to the Afghan baby handed to a U.S. soldier at Kabul airport
- 4:13
The secret history of the Confederate Flag
- 3:00
The billionaire space race: where do they want to take us?
- 4:14
Meet Britain's Iron Man
- 3:35
She survived a Canadian residential school
- 3:47
Shipwreck spells disaster for Sri Lanka's beaches
465 comments
Ricardo N.3 hours
And that’s the kind of people our supposed to be president leaves behind! Good Americans and Afghanistan people! 😡 you lying coward! This is “your” fu** up only! Nobody else!! Yours and your bosses!! Like really!!!!! 😒😏 you’re a joke “JOE”
Michelle A.4 hours
I hope it was ok after being returned I may be wrong but wasn't this the airport that the bomb happened in a few weeks ago?
Cynthia M.4 hours
He did what he need to as human beings helping on the middle of this situation....
Bobbie N.4 hours
And yet..13 servicemen and service women were killed!
Shannon B.5 hours
Because our Marines ar the BEST! ❤🇺🇸❤
Caden J.6 hours
😂😂
Brooke I.6 hours
He seems very nervous & unsure. I’m not convinced
Timothy D.6 hours
Afghan soldiers usually bayonet the babies
Penny P.7 hours
u shared this but I did t know the baby was sick. Watch this clip.
Julia M.7 hours
I can’t help but get a feeling that this is not the truth. I hope that baby is all right 😞
June M.7 hours
Lies???
Zenaida P.8 hours
MosT American are nice people but we got some bad one like everybody else
Bonnie J.8 hours
this baby being handed to us soldier is heart breaking the parents trying to save there children god bless are men
Brandlynn Y.9 hours
He does not deserve the title of Commander in Chief.
Jake S.10 hours
I put money that the child wasn’t returned to the father
Branton L.11 hours
Who is this reporter! Ugh...
Kelli F.11 hours
Those soldiers are human beings and they helped when they could..I high doubt we can even imagine what they have seen but doing something like help a baby or cuddle a scared child might just help them too..either way I hope someone would do that for my child
Randy Z.12 hours
How does this man stand there and lie?
Ashley J.12 hours
Lol Joe reminds me of a talking pickle haha
Loretta S.12 hours
🙏🏻❤️🙏🏻