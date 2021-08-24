back

What happened to the Afghan baby handed to a U.S. soldier at Kabul airport

This video of an Afghan baby being handed to a U.S. soldier over the fence of Kabul airport went viral. Here's the story behind it…

08/24/2021 12:55 PM

465 comments

  • Ricardo N.
    3 hours

    And that’s the kind of people our supposed to be president leaves behind! Good Americans and Afghanistan people! 😡 you lying coward! This is “your” fu** up only! Nobody else!! Yours and your bosses!! Like really!!!!! 😒😏 you’re a joke “JOE”

  • Michelle A.
    4 hours

    I hope it was ok after being returned I may be wrong but wasn't this the airport that the bomb happened in a few weeks ago?

  • Cynthia M.
    4 hours

    He did what he need to as human beings helping on the middle of this situation....

  • Bobbie N.
    4 hours

    And yet..13 servicemen and service women were killed!

  • Shannon B.
    5 hours

    Because our Marines ar the BEST! ❤🇺🇸❤

  • Caden J.
    6 hours

    😂😂

  • Brooke I.
    6 hours

    He seems very nervous & unsure. I’m not convinced

  • Timothy D.
    6 hours

    Afghan soldiers usually bayonet the babies

  • Penny P.
    7 hours

    u shared this but I did t know the baby was sick. Watch this clip.

  • Julia M.
    7 hours

    I can’t help but get a feeling that this is not the truth. I hope that baby is all right 😞

  • June M.
    7 hours

    Lies???

  • Zenaida P.
    8 hours

    MosT American are nice people but we got some bad one like everybody else

  • Bonnie J.
    8 hours

    this baby being handed to us soldier is heart breaking the parents trying to save there children god bless are men

  • Brandlynn Y.
    9 hours

    He does not deserve the title of Commander in Chief.

  • Jake S.
    10 hours

    I put money that the child wasn’t returned to the father

  • Branton L.
    11 hours

    Who is this reporter! Ugh...

  • Kelli F.
    11 hours

    Those soldiers are human beings and they helped when they could..I high doubt we can even imagine what they have seen but doing something like help a baby or cuddle a scared child might just help them too..either way I hope someone would do that for my child

  • Randy Z.
    12 hours

    How does this man stand there and lie?

  • Ashley J.
    12 hours

    Lol Joe reminds me of a talking pickle haha

  • Loretta S.
    12 hours

    🙏🏻❤️🙏🏻