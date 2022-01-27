back

What is inflation?

$16.99 for a frozen pizza? That's because of inflation. Mrs. Dow Jones explains why the price of almost everything is rising ...

01/27/2022 1:58 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 4:59

    What is inflation?

  2. 6:33

    The history of tipping in the U.S.

  3. 3:02

    Food delivery workers share their horror stories

  4. 5:41

    This woman is trading her way to a home

  5. 4:39

    How lapis lazuli is funding the Taliban

  6. 4:34

    Welcome to #Vanlife Tikok

1 comment

  • Brut
    23 minutes

    To learn more about basic finance, sign up for Mrs. Dow Jones' masterclass: https://university.financeiscool.com/p/start-here

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.