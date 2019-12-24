back
What is the environmental impact of e-scooter sharing?
We tend to think we're making the right move by using them. But are dockless electric scooters really that eco-friendly? 🤔
12/24/2019 11:51 AM
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
58 comments
Aroti B.08/31/2020 16:04
Wow amazing
Lourdes Q.08/31/2020 07:31
How about alternative materials: bamboos and other sustainable materials? And scooter repair added to bike service shops?
Tony M.08/31/2020 03:47
Now this is environmentally friendly
Christian G.08/30/2020 14:51
Oh man, We're so doom!
Senea S.08/29/2020 19:58
The same story with electric cars!
Alp A.08/29/2020 18:01
I walk everywhere. Luckily, the location of my house is good enough that i can walk to open air market in 7 minutes to do zero waste shopping, good enough that i can walk to work (35 minutes), good enough that im only 15 minutes away from 2 metro stations, good enough that it takes only 15-17 minutes to a super market ( though i use it hardly ever), good enough that i need 20 minutes to the hospital, my school was 10 minutes away and university was around 30 minutes of walk away. So, basically I love being on foot, transport free. I've only used bus 3 times in the past 18 months. So, doesn't matter where i live, will move i want to be surrounded by such walkable distance to most needed places within an area. Don't wanna use any transport but my bio power that is good for my body, and the environment and time saving
Dwinster C.08/29/2020 13:15
Same with cellphone. The problem is the manufacturers are eager to sell new model all the time instead of having a product that last for a very long year. Most of these product nowadays are easy to break and will end up in trash. Its all about greed
Andy S.08/29/2020 13:12
Er, why not just scoot the bloody things? Why an electric motor?
James W.08/29/2020 11:46
People = Problems
Mick M.08/29/2020 11:02
I have a crook leg and ride a push scooter. Fantastic for ones health, the environment and ones identity.
Leslie F.08/29/2020 04:54
Bah, check out the bicycle share waste in China. Don't tell me bicycles don't produce/require harmful chemicals (at the very least, they are powder painted).
Joshua Y.08/28/2020 23:56
Let’s do cycling
Ingi V.08/28/2020 23:52
I think the arguments in this one are somewhat stretched..
Kevin O.08/28/2020 23:47
Add electric cars, solar panels, etc. Lithium is mined in the Congo by children too
Caroline B.08/28/2020 22:41
No because you can walk!
Herz T.08/28/2020 22:18
NO ;)
Kaitlin S.08/28/2020 20:32
I love the ironny most people who want to be environmental concous live in cities which is the worst for the encouragement yet the people who love in rural areas are environmental concous just by living in rural areas
Kaptain K.08/28/2020 18:52
C'est pour les feignasses!
Amro A.08/28/2020 15:47
.
Shireen B.08/28/2020 15:43
Not great news really