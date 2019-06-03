back

What is the most painful insect sting in the world?

This man let himself be stung thousands of times to rank the pain of stinging insects. And according to his index, this is the most painful one. 😰🐜

03/06/2019 7:13 AM

Earth

11 comments

  • Swapnil C.
    05/12/2019 10:58

    Watch a channel on youtube named "brave wilderness" there a guy experiences all these stings on camera it is a wonderful channel

  • Ashish S.
    05/11/2019 19:15

    #4

  • Nishanth M.
    05/11/2019 11:11

    How'bout desert centipede?

  • Sierra S.
    05/11/2019 10:29

    Ouch!! Rather explicit 😬

  • Mohamed S.
    05/11/2019 10:22

    Annoying BGM.. pathetic...

  • Sk J.
    05/11/2019 09:35

    All of this very painful..

  • Sanju S.
    05/11/2019 09:35

    Bullet ant ohh

  • Akash C.
    05/11/2019 09:27

    Mentally screwed up

  • Deepa T.
    05/11/2019 09:23

    for ur entertainment

  • Sumit S.
    05/11/2019 09:21

    buddy have you done any such experiments 😀😋

  • Prateek B.
    05/11/2019 09:15

    Most painful is hornet

