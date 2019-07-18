What It's Like to Work at an Amazon Warehouse
"I would put ice on my wrists, on my shoulders, and I would sleep that way hoping that the inflammation would go down in time for my next shift." This is what it's like to work in an Amazon warehouse.
Amazon isn’t Anti-Union, but they aren't Neutral Either
This single mom worked at an Amazon fulfillment center for 6 months in 2017. It's the world’s most valuable company according to CNBC, but Aker said the value Amazon places on its workers is shocking. “There are just all kinds of improvements that can be made, but Amazon doesn't want to make those improvements and make the job more comfortable. Amazon wants to keep its bottom line low. And so, it's really despicable and people really aren't talking about it. I would go home at 6:00 o'clock in the morning after being on for eleven and a half hours and I would literally have to take as many ibuprofen as you're medically able to I would put ice my wrists, on my shoulders and I would sleep that way hoping that the inflammation would go down in time for my next shift and for four weeks it was like that.”
Amazon has more than 600,000 employees worldwide. It remains staunchly anti-union. Despite claims otherwise, this video training video was leaked to the media in 2018. After criticism over low wage standards, Amazon raised their minimum wage to $15/hour in 2018. Aker says this only served to cover up a more discreet way of withholding pay — what is the company calls “voluntary time off.” Workers worldwide protested Amazon’s factory conditions during Prime Day, Amazon’s popular 48-hour sales event according to the Associated Press. Aker says real change will only come when Amazon consumers push the company to do better. “I'm hopeful that Amazon's practices can change. We've seen that they are susceptible to pressure from the outside when Bernie Sanders introduced the Stop Bezos Bill. He really pushed Bezos to bring up the minimum wage. I do think that it's going to have to be a really bottom up grassroots type of campaign to push this.”
Florence G.08/04/2019 13:49
I liked the physical part, it was the harassment and being demeaned nearly everyday - in front of your peers.
Troy H.07/31/2019 23:59
it's a reason why they are always hiring
Vineeth V.07/31/2019 14:39
With the Amount of money they are making...they least they could fo is try to keep their employees happy thereby increasing the productivity 10 fold.
Kishore V.07/31/2019 13:35
Saad G.07/31/2019 12:11
Joseph J.07/31/2019 11:50
Get a CDL & try driving a tractor & trailer across the USA for days, weeks at a time. Nobody is forcing you to work at Amazon. Alot of jobs require long, hard hours. If the pay sucks move on.
Drahameed T.07/31/2019 01:51
رحمت ش.07/29/2019 14:07
Chander V.07/29/2019 03:08
They get paid15$ for hour as minimum wages. I.e. rougly 170$ a day for 11.5 hours shift assuming 22 day working month with weekend off, they would earn 3740$ monthly i.e approx INR 265,000. If amazon hires people from Asia they surely will have happier work force. Also, going on social media talking trash about the Company you are working for, just shows your attitude towards work.
Adelina M.07/29/2019 00:01
If i am amazon, just recruit the people from asia. Less fuss and more works
Felana A.07/28/2019 08:13
bon c’est pas aussi extrême mais voilà l’idée
John W.07/27/2019 22:31
Why are u as a delicate female working in a role that requires heavy lifting and comlaining? Now is a good time to reconsider that job in the kitchen making sandwhiches
Karim A.07/27/2019 13:30
If you have this feeling that you are not fine on your job you can leave it..and research another job !!
Hataf L.07/26/2019 21:07
Cool story, share that with the kids in Syria
Mukhtar A.07/26/2019 15:25
Mow K.07/26/2019 14:38
Ahmer K.07/26/2019 07:23
then dont fukin go there
Ali A.07/25/2019 22:16
And bezos has million dollars with 0% tax
Hector D.07/25/2019 22:06
What it really takes is for people to not work there n not apply ,
Zubair A.07/25/2019 19:42
So you guys want a capitalism but want rights as in communist system 🙄🙄🙄 well ok