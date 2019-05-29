back
What life looks like for some chickens raised in farms
Tens of thousands of chickens confined in windowless sheds, some seem unable to move due to their weight, others appear to be dying. Here is the latest footage released by the French animal defense organization L214 Ethique et Animaux and filmed at 2 French farms.
05/29/2019 11:12 AMupdated: 05/31/2019 1:30 PM
233 comments
Monica A.06/05/2019 01:17
I
Melanie M.06/02/2019 04:03
Sick! Humans are really disgusting creatures. I dont want my meat to be tortured before I eat it.
Tyson G.06/02/2019 02:42
Free range, who really cares the price needs to be lowered and the cameras need to be turned off. Like it or not they are food
Rline W.06/01/2019 23:07
This is really awful!!😒 Happy that I am a vegetarian/vegan. It would be great if many more people stopped eating meat. The cruel people who rear and ill treat these birds would have to turn to opening a totally different kind of business.
Marion R.06/01/2019 19:01
We should be ashamed of ourselves, animals have feelings just like us and should be respected and treated humanely.
Karen Z.06/01/2019 16:32
GREED😠☠
Sarah-Lee B.06/01/2019 12:29
What kind of cruelty is this!
Iin F.06/01/2019 06:27
are all those chickens healthy enough to consume?
Kazi M.06/01/2019 03:01
Misery of chicke s are boundless.
Elena O.06/01/2019 02:41
Dios !! No permitan que esto siga sucediendo,esos pollos sufren.lleven detenido al dueño de esa granja.
Foinha S.06/01/2019 02:21
Que maldade humana
Edward C.06/01/2019 02:18
Om ami dewa hri.
Rudy G.06/01/2019 01:46
Chicken taste good I don't care how I get it
Alan C.06/01/2019 01:43
Hypocrites... Tell that to the fish cows pigs and other livestock's.
Mark L.06/01/2019 01:19
sad fate :(
Nur R.06/01/2019 01:09
Thats how farm become factory.
Benito P.06/01/2019 00:49
Eso es mentira
Aparecida S.06/01/2019 00:21
claro um monte de galinha gunto cocaru utripo de galinha emum solugar agananssa
Zaafrani M.05/31/2019 23:54
Les Français se montrent avoir pitié des animaux , mais la réalité est autre chose
Haydar Ö.05/31/2019 23:16
😡😢