What’s Special About Greenland
President Trump reportedly wants to buy Greenland. But what’s so special about the territory?
Not for sale
Greenland is a coveted territory
President Donald Trump is reportedly interested in the U.S. purchasing Greenland. The territory posted a reaction on Twitter. #Greenland is rich in valuable resources such as minerals, the purest water and ice, fish stocks, seafood, renewable energy and is a new frontier for adventure tourism. “We’re open for business, not for sale.” But Trump's not the first U.S. president to look at buying the territory…In 1946, Harry Truman offered $100 million for it. Today, Greenland is part of the Kingdom of Denmark.
Greenland and its strategic resources
Greenland has a vast reserve of deposits and rare earth minerals. These minerals are used in windmills, hybrid cars, and smartphones. And as the ice caps melt, it's becoming easier to access them. “And with the receding glaciers we already see that we can find minerals that previously were hidden under the ice,” Hans Enoksen Greenlandic, a politician who served as the third Prime Minister of Greenland.
Greenland is sparsely populated
It’s the second largest island on the planet according Statistics Greenland. However, its population density is just 0.1 people per square mile. More than 56,000 people live in Greenland. About 60% of them live in the five largest cities: Nuuk, Sisimiut, Ilulissat, Aasiaat, and Qaqortoq. Greenland’s inhabitants, most of whom work in the fishing industry, are also threatened by climate change. “It’s warmer in the summer and colder in the winter. Last year, there was no ice in the port. We get frost and ice, but the ice isn’t thick enough to fish on,” Sound Regina Johansen, resident of Ilimanaq.
Greenland is an autonomous territory
Greenland has its own flag and its own government, the Naalakkersuisut. It was granted home rule on May 1, 1979 according to Larousse. On June 21, 2009, it obtained a broader self-government status, allowing it control over its natural resources and making Greenlandic its official language.
Greenland is an ice-covered territory
Greenland is 836,330 square miles, 81% of which is covered in ice. However, climate change threatens the ice sheet. “Our satellite observations show that the ice cap is losing more ice than it gains each year. It is not in a condition to grow, but to shrink gradually. With the rates of loss where they are, if they speed up, we could lose the ice sheet,” Sound Ruth Mottram, climate scientist. Some think the ice melt could be beneficial for tourism. “Here of course there is melting ice, there is the prospect of increased navigation, the prospect of increased tourism, I think the likelihood of increased oil- and gas exploration in the Arctic region. So, as countries bordering the Arctic region, I think we have a particular responsibility to consider the effects of that those changes and those new activities are going to have," former U.S. Deputy Secretary of State (2007–2009) - John Dimitri Negroponte.
30 comments
Alba L.08/29/2019 19:05
Tiene petróleo y otros recursos
Melanie M.08/29/2019 01:40
Oh the ice is melting because of climate change let’s exploit the resources n make it worse !
María I.08/25/2019 13:49
Que el país no lo permita.
Joey B.08/25/2019 01:39
never mind climate change as long as money is rolling 😂 burn more gas and oil!!!
Mike W.08/24/2019 03:46
He wanted to buy the island of the misfit toys but Santa said hell no
Robin L.08/23/2019 15:39
Trump and his greedy cohorts are only interested in Greenland for their rare natural minerals and resources, and what it can do for their personal gain. The strategic issue is secondary! Trump has once again, humiliated the US with his temper tantrum and cancelling of his trip!
Jesse T.08/23/2019 02:52
Who are the natives there?
Duane W.08/23/2019 01:18
No REALLY it's been rumored after the MOSCOW TRUMP HOTEL went south ! He has been secretly dealing with SANTA wants the North Pole !!! That's why he is holding off on more tariffs CHRISTMAS GIFTS ! MONEY MAKER !!!
Duane W.08/23/2019 01:10
Trumps going to get in the Ice cube selling business ! What could go wrong? CLIMATE CHANGE ? HE SAYS JUST A HOAX !!! SAD
Aden D.08/22/2019 17:53
Caption: "Climate change is affecting the citizen's" Citizen: " yeah, its warmer in the summer and colder in the winter"
Karen Z.08/21/2019 15:54
??????????????????????????
Mark A.08/21/2019 14:48
When Alaska was purchased it was called "Steward's Folly." --remember?
Doris R.08/21/2019 01:14
Greenland isn't for sale. Or is it like a woman who doesn't want to be be touched by tRump? Just another notch?
Sofie L.08/20/2019 20:18
Greenland is the world's largest island. Not the second largest!
Ed C.08/20/2019 18:46
Mr trump how about the neverland ?
Ariel T.08/20/2019 17:56
Great, so instead of seeing the melting ice on Greenland as an issue we are seeing it as an opportunity...
Kate R.08/20/2019 16:39
Beautiful ❣️
Amy M.08/20/2019 16:21
He can show all the interest he wants...Denmark has made it crystal clear Greenland is not for sale and never was. This is yet another distraction from the tanking economy.
Ali A.08/20/2019 15:24
Good
Cédric M.08/20/2019 14:37
Quand tu sais plus quoi faire de ton argent ...