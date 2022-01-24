back
What’s the deal with the NBA and human rights abuses in China?
"Nobody cares about what's happening to the Uyghurs, OK?" Some American basketball players say that the NBA is complicit in human rights abuses in China. Here's why …
01/24/2022 2:34 PMupdated: 01/24/2022 2:37 PM
4 comments
Steven S.20 minutes
Greed and money more important than human rights and dignity, truly shameful full stop,!!!
Nilanjona R.37 minutes
Give him a few sl*ps and then if he says it hurts, say "no one cares"
Maya M.an hour
We all care ...Do something please
Brutan hour
Thanks to the for helping with this story.