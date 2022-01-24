back

What’s the deal with the NBA and human rights abuses in China?

"Nobody cares about what's happening to the Uyghurs, OK?" Some American basketball players say that the NBA is complicit in human rights abuses in China. Here's why …

01/24/2022 2:34 PMupdated: 01/24/2022 2:37 PM
4 comments

  • Steven S.
    20 minutes

    Greed and money more important than human rights and dignity, truly shameful full stop,!!!

  • Nilanjona R.
    37 minutes

    Give him a few sl*ps and then if he says it hurts, say "no one cares"

  • Maya M.
    an hour

    We all care ...Do something please

  • Brut
    an hour

    Thanks to the for helping with this story.

