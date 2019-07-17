What We Know About Area 51
Here's everything you need to know about Area 51 before you storm it.
The Mysterious City of Roswell
The U.S. government admitted to the existence of the mysterious Area 51 in 2013. But there's no record of what exactly happens there… Area 51 is absolutely off-limits to the public. The base's current primary purpose is publicly unknown, but it most likely serves to develop experimental aircraft….and other secretive missions. For decades, the site has been at the center of UFO conspiracies. In 1947, an alien spaceship allegedly crashed in nearby Roswell, New Mexico, and was supposedly carted off to Area 51 for examination. In 1955, many sightings of UFOs were reported around Area 51. All of these were said to be U-2 spy plane test flights.
Adding fuel to these alien theories, physicist Bob Lazar claimed in a 1989 interview to KLAS-TV, that the U.S. military was secretly studying alien technology at a mysterious site near Area 51. Conspiracy theorists also believe that the moon landing was staged at Area 51. That's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind The CIA has admitted in declassified documents the “remote possibility of interplanetary aircraft” since 1952.
Pentagon officials confirmed in 2017, the existence of a $22 million program to investigate “anomalous aerospace threats,” according to the Washington Post. And since 90% of UFO sightings are debunked, that means 10% of them are unable to be explained. The internet has been buzzing with excitement about a Facebook event entitled, "Storm Area 51, They Can't Stop All of Us," with 1.6 million people having clicked "Going" and another 1.2 million have indicating they're "Interested" on the event page. Matty Roberts, who lives in California, created the Facebook page as a joke, not realizing that millions would rally behind his battle cry to "see them aliens" at the Air Force facility in Nevada. Roberts told KLAS he'd declined interviews as interest was skyrocketing because he thought if he revealed his identity, he might have FBI agents showing up at his door.
