When Politicians Are Caught Wearing Blackface

Blackface’s continued use is finally beginning to unfold

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has apologized for wearing brownface to a party in 2001. This isn’t the first time this has happened with an elected official.

Anthony Sabatini, Florida State Representative – a 30-year-old Florida state representative and former city commissioner, also has a damning blackface photo on his record. While a sophomore at Eustis High School, the current Howey-in-the-Hills Republican dressed up as one of his African American friend, complete with blackface, do-rag and gold chains.

Brant Tomlinson, South Carolina County Council candidate - Brant Tomlinson, a Republican at the time running for the Kershaw County District Fives seat, dressed as a member of the Jamaican bobsled team during a 2008 party while a sophomore at the University of South Carolina.

Ralph Northam, Governor of Virginia 1984 medical school yearbook - Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) acknowledged appearing in a “clearly racist and offensive” photograph in his 1984 medical school yearbook that shows a man in blackface and another in a Ku Klux Klan robe.

Kay Ivey, Governor of Alabama - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued an apology for participating in a blackface sketch during her time as a student at Auburn University, six months after a yearbook photo of her sorority sisters putting on a similar skit resurfaced.

Gianluca Buonanno, Italian Representative - Extreme right-wing politician Gianluca Buonanno produced a makeup kit in Parliament and started to dab his face in order to make it darker, in protest of immigrants in Italy receiving state benefits.

Tommy Norment, Virginia State Senator - Another Virginia politician — state Sen. Tommy Norment, the Republican majority leader — was swept up in the growing blackface scandal after it was revealed that he was one of the editors of a 1968 Virginia Military Institute yearbook that featured racist language and students in blackface.

Brut.