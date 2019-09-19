When Politicians Are Caught Wearing Blackface
It's not just Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. From Florida to Italy, plenty of elected officials around the world have worn blackface and brownface.
Blackface’s continued use is finally beginning to unfold
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has apologized for wearing brownface to a party in 2001. This isn’t the first time this has happened with an elected official.
Anthony Sabatini, Florida State Representative – a 30-year-old Florida state representative and former city commissioner, also has a damning blackface photo on his record. While a sophomore at Eustis High School, the current Howey-in-the-Hills Republican dressed up as one of his African American friend, complete with blackface, do-rag and gold chains.
Brant Tomlinson, South Carolina County Council candidate - Brant Tomlinson, a Republican at the time running for the Kershaw County District Fives seat, dressed as a member of the Jamaican bobsled team during a 2008 party while a sophomore at the University of South Carolina.
Ralph Northam, Governor of Virginia 1984 medical school yearbook - Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) acknowledged appearing in a “clearly racist and offensive” photograph in his 1984 medical school yearbook that shows a man in blackface and another in a Ku Klux Klan robe.
Kay Ivey, Governor of Alabama - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued an apology for participating in a blackface sketch during her time as a student at Auburn University, six months after a yearbook photo of her sorority sisters putting on a similar skit resurfaced.
Gianluca Buonanno, Italian Representative - Extreme right-wing politician Gianluca Buonanno produced a makeup kit in Parliament and started to dab his face in order to make it darker, in protest of immigrants in Italy receiving state benefits.
Tommy Norment, Virginia State Senator - Another Virginia politician — state Sen. Tommy Norment, the Republican majority leader — was swept up in the growing blackface scandal after it was revealed that he was one of the editors of a 1968 Virginia Military Institute yearbook that featured racist language and students in blackface.
Brut.
- 53.8k
- 151
- 134
107 comments
Jim R.09/30/2019 20:47
Only when these photos and accounts from these politicians past re-emerge do they half-heartedly apologize.
Derek W.09/30/2019 01:11
If men are able to dress like women and women are allowed to dress like men. Why can't blacks dress like whites and whites dress like blacks?
Robert C.09/29/2019 19:38
Not understanding how blackface is racist 😂😂😂 how can that even be an excuse.
Simon G.09/29/2019 15:48
The old hate bug tricks always come back.
Shawn S.09/29/2019 12:59
So if a white child that real admired a black super hero like say the Black Panther and wants to go all out for Halloween we must teach him no it’s not ok to imitate
David B.09/29/2019 04:45
So is it racist for a black woman to get a weave to have white women's hair? Asking for a friend.
James A.09/27/2019 21:15
Don't like him, but don't care
David W.09/27/2019 15:59
U attack others for same thing u did
Jimmiepowers09/26/2019 17:11
Morons. You have no clue what racism is.
John M.09/26/2019 12:57
What a soy boy....
Roger T.09/26/2019 11:22
Oh brother.
Jesus M.09/25/2019 21:59
In the USA it seen as racist because of the history of not letting blacks play themselves in roles. But what bothers me is many are trying to spread this globally without knowing certain countries history. In my mother's country and other Latin countries Blackface is used by local to honor our past ancestors and and African culture left by them in dances and plays. We are not as dark as our ancestors because of race mixing. Blackface has no insult at all in these countries.
Rick T.09/25/2019 17:06
Lighten up Francis
Connie Z.09/25/2019 13:37
Only because someone has put it out there that's why their "sorry" not because they really are...
Bob W.09/24/2019 23:58
Nobody cares except the butt hurt libturds.
Ellen A.09/24/2019 23:48
No SJWs in the wild 80s.....
Randy N.09/24/2019 23:39
They say you imitate the ones you look up to
Gustave B.09/24/2019 21:43
Their cowardice, groveling & then obvious pandering is beyond pathetic but highly entertaining.
Kareem C.09/24/2019 18:26
that is not racist at all that means that Klingons needs to be in trouble too.I don't think people like white people.what's wrong with white chicks the movie. should they get penalized for wearing a white face. if not something is wrong here
Anthony S.09/24/2019 16:42
Soy boy from canada