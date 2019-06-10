Which Billionaires Have Signed the Giving Pledge

Some of the world's richest people have promised to give away their fortunes

Over 200 of the world's wealthiest people are giving up their fortunes. The Giving Pledge is a promise by tycoons to donate at least half of their wealth to charity within their lifetime or in their will. Most of the signatories of the pledge are billionaires, and their pledges total over $500 billion. It does not actually dictate that the money will be spent in any certain way or towards any particular charity or cause, and there is no legal obligation to actually donate any money.

MacKenzie Bezos is worth $36.6 billion and announced her pledge a few months after finalizing her divorce with Jeff Bezos the world’s wealthiest person. Warren Buffet, Billionaire investor, and the third wealthiest person in the world, Warren Buffet has pledged 99% of his fortune. Buffet designed the giving Pledge with Bill and Melinda Gates in 2010. Bill and Melinda Gates - Since 1994, the pair have given away $45.5 billion and have pledged 95% of their wealth based on an episode of 60 Minutes. Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan -signed the pledge in 2015. After their child was born in late 2015, the couple announced they were giving away 99% of Facebook shares worth about $45 billion at the time. Others who have taken the pledge include Elon Musk, George Lucas and Mellody Hobson, Michael Bloomberg, and Ted Turner.

The organization's stated goal is to encourage the wealthy people of the globe to give at least half of their net worth to philanthropy, either during their lifetime or upon their death. The pledge claims to be a moral solution based commitment to give, not a legal contract. On The Giving Pledge's website, each individual or couple writes a letter explaining why they chose to give.

Brut.