Which Billionaires Have Signed the Giving Pledge
They're not Scrooges. These 4 billionaires are promising to give at least half of their fortunes to charity. 💰🎩
Some of the world's richest people have promised to give away their fortunes
Over 200 of the world's wealthiest people are giving up their fortunes. The Giving Pledge is a promise by tycoons to donate at least half of their wealth to charity within their lifetime or in their will. Most of the signatories of the pledge are billionaires, and their pledges total over $500 billion. It does not actually dictate that the money will be spent in any certain way or towards any particular charity or cause, and there is no legal obligation to actually donate any money.
MacKenzie Bezos is worth $36.6 billion and announced her pledge a few months after finalizing her divorce with Jeff Bezos the world’s wealthiest person. Warren Buffet, Billionaire investor, and the third wealthiest person in the world, Warren Buffet has pledged 99% of his fortune. Buffet designed the giving Pledge with Bill and Melinda Gates in 2010. Bill and Melinda Gates - Since 1994, the pair have given away $45.5 billion and have pledged 95% of their wealth based on an episode of 60 Minutes. Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan -signed the pledge in 2015. After their child was born in late 2015, the couple announced they were giving away 99% of Facebook shares worth about $45 billion at the time. Others who have taken the pledge include Elon Musk, George Lucas and Mellody Hobson, Michael Bloomberg, and Ted Turner.
The organization's stated goal is to encourage the wealthy people of the globe to give at least half of their net worth to philanthropy, either during their lifetime or upon their death. The pledge claims to be a moral solution based commitment to give, not a legal contract. On The Giving Pledge's website, each individual or couple writes a letter explaining why they chose to give.
Brut.
41 comments
Sherisie S.07/01/2019 03:10
Regalenme unos cuantos milito para comprar mi casa y los muebles jajajaa
Vicky L.06/28/2019 05:36
Hacen muy bien; porque de todas maneras tendrían que pagar mucho al fisco y en ese caso están eximidos.
Ruby Y.06/27/2019 04:45
Maybe when you have more than enough to spend and your whole clan have money to spend in their lifetime money is dont have value anymore and stop counting because it will not end. The more you have money invested it multiplies and you go crazy counting.
Abid A.06/27/2019 03:57
Shame to Muslim monarchy.
Olivier C.06/27/2019 02:56
Sounds like a bitter joke
Kelvin B.06/26/2019 23:23
To whom are they giving these so called funding, the illuminati?
Ali R.06/25/2019 11:53
I just read about mackanzie bezos the other day and i think its quite impressive what she did with the settlement money
Muhammad A.06/24/2019 11:31
But where's the accountability of where the money's actually going,they don't mention whether this money reaches the poor or just what impact it made or what projects they started.What are they doing about climate change and pollution and famines in Africa,for that matter free health care and education in USA.
Mohamed A.06/24/2019 01:08
Parctically is it true.?
Karim R.06/23/2019 03:35
Good job
Liam C.06/23/2019 00:57
Better than nothing of course but it will affect them and their life not one iota.
Elhadj M.06/22/2019 12:59
راهم يلعبوا برك امنتواهم هههه
Alamin S.06/21/2019 04:59
World★Bangla♥
Md R.06/20/2019 20:57
We don't want promises, we want practically ---------------
Kashmir K.06/20/2019 18:53
قربان۔ یہ کام زرداری صاحب شریف برادران اور باقی صاحب حیثیت لوگ کب کرینگے
Lelaka G.06/20/2019 12:47
I'm in need to help me to complete my PhD training +224107494673
Petouce H.06/19/2019 22:00
Hopefully Haiti will receive some of this money to help some people in need.
Mansoorxon T.06/19/2019 20:04
мир держится на таких людях а не тех которые без конца делают бомбы и ракеты...
Sajjad A.06/19/2019 16:25
Yet world is still poor and struggling
Phuntsho N.06/19/2019 11:02
Good job