back
Whip spiders look scary but they're not venomous
They look terrifying and they're relatives of the scorpion, but whip spiders are actually harmless to humans.
10/12/2018 5:35 AMupdated: 06/19/2019 9:55 AM
- 90.8m
- 9.5k
- 388
And even more
Birds are shrinking in size because of global warming
How did the great auk go extinct?
The Zanzibar red colobus, a strange and endangered primate
Why reindeer eyes change color over the course of the year
Lewis the koala dies weeks after being rescued from flames
Mexico: How Cabo Pulmo was turned into a unique ecosystem
199 comments
Ahmed H.12/27/2018 23:04
Ohh u added another thing to my list of things I don't want to meet in my life😏.
Darko M.12/27/2018 22:29
😨
Joodh Y.12/27/2018 15:52
take me to mars
Miguel Z.12/27/2018 14:23
😷
沈兰雅12/27/2018 09:24
😖😖😖
Roger L.12/27/2018 08:34
your spider right?
Raffael M.12/27/2018 05:33
foi essa que eu vi no sítio, quase morri
Via L.12/27/2018 03:49
Don’t judge a book by its cover
Erikas P.12/27/2018 00:23
i remember when bear grills ate one
ᏦᎯᎡᎬᎬᎷ Ꭿ.12/27/2018 00:03
😂😂😂
Симона П.12/26/2018 16:06
🕷️
نجاح ا.12/26/2018 15:52
تم
عنبر ا.12/26/2018 15:26
سبحان الله الخالق العظيم رب العرش العظيم
Al N.12/26/2018 07:07
gotta tag u
Alal P.12/26/2018 03:44
Hey look a very HARMLESS NOPE
Zayar P.12/26/2018 03:43
Zaw MinnSann သေဘာက်မလားလို႔ကိုႀကီး 😂😂
Dominic O.12/26/2018 01:15
Kinda like a Camel Spider
Reanne S.12/25/2018 18:52
😮
Carlita H.12/25/2018 13:43
no se que decía pero fue muy perturbador xdxdxd
Nyi Y.12/25/2018 13:33
In Harrypotter