White phosphorous, explained

A brutal part of warfare, this weapon ignites instantly on contact with oxygen creating a bright "jellyfish effect," and extreme fire. Now, Ukraine claims it is being used against its civilians. What is white phosphorus?

04/01/2022 4:57 PM
9 comments

  • Lulu L.
    25 minutes

    All those who posted a laughing 😂 emoji… who are you? Ruthless, with NO souls ! How can you laugh seeing someone was killed?

  • Margaret J.
    27 minutes

    Zelensky could have stopped the war... he didn't because he wants it to continue. He has been paid to continue. Let's not be blind on his role. He is no hero... to the contrary. He is a Globalist and a billionaire while his people are suffering greatly.

  • Ray A.
    29 minutes

    Isn't it sad what zelensky did to this country

  • Ray A.
    30 minutes

    More propaganda coming out of Ukraine

  • Silvia M.
    34 minutes

    The capacity of creation of the humankind is huge, but it's a pity that their capacity of use it for self destruction is huger :-(

  • Janson L.
    34 minutes

    Hahaha so comedian Zelensky now realise he is being used Hahaha 🤣 😆 😂 😄 😅 😜

  • Affan
    42 minutes

    you cant see the same thing in Palestine?

  • Joe C.
    an hour

    Running a racist government leaving non European students to walk 200 miles to safety under bomb while asking for help around the world sums up the so called European values of his admin... he's a joke

  • Joe C.
    an hour

    Winning the war on social media and western assemblies but not on the ground...The comedian president should go for serious negotiations to save what's left of the country and his people's lives...

