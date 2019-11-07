Who Are the LeBarons?
Nine members of the LeBaron family were horrifically murdered in Mexico this week. The prominent Mormon family has a dark and complicated history over the generations — this is their story.
Community is upset with the way the security system is working in Mexico
The 9 Americans killed in a horrific attack in northern Mexico were members of the LeBarón family. The Mormon family has lived in Mexico for generations. After the Church of Latter-day Saints ended polygamy in 1890, some families moved to Mexico. They formed fundamentalist Mormon communities in Chihuahua and Sonora. In the mid-1880s and late 1880s, Brigham Young was expanding the colonization in the U.S., as well as into Mexico. And in 1885, 4,500 people went down and established colonies down there. And when the revelation not to practice polygamy continued, then several groups were separated from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,”
Alma Dayer LeBarón moved to Mexico in 1924 and established Colonia LeBarón in Chihuahua in the 1940s. The LeBarón family moved out of the original church because they wanted to keep following the law of plural marriage. His son, Ervil LeBarón, formed his own church that believed in blood atonement — The right to kill those who have sinned. Ervil and his cult-like followers murdered at least 25 people across the U.S. and Mexico — including Ervil’s brother, Joel. In 1980, Ervil was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a rival polygamist leader. He died in prison in 1981. The LeBarón family then spread throughout the U.S. and northern Mexico — vast areas of which are known for cartel activity.
In May 2009, 16-year-old Eric LeBarón was kidnapped and held for a $1 million ransom. He was released despite the family refusing to pay. But a few months later, Benjamin LeBaron and his brother-in-law Luis Widmar were killed by cartel gunmen. Benjamin LeBaron had spoken out against the traffickers and asked for police protection. Cartel gunmen are suspected of the November 2019 attack that killed 3 women and 6 children and left 8 others injured. The victims were from La Mora, Sonora — a Mormon farming community independent from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. It has a population less than 1,000 and is about 70 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border.
Consuelo G.a day
Ahora resulta que tienen historia oculta,, por favor son familia sufriendo por la maldad humana y desesperados por la impotencia necesitan ponerse en sus zapatos y luego los jusgan
Chango C.3 days
Solo fue teatro entre Javier lozano y los lebaron para forzar a usa entrar a mexico y atacar a sus propios enemigos.
Francisco J.3 days
These people where trying to make their own cartels
Chacho D.4 days
Y todos los que an matado ellos que no cuentan asi como ellos lloran sus muertos asi mismo lloraron los dolientes de los que mataron ojo por ojo y diente por diente
Jenny K.4 days
Caroline, never heard a sadder story...thot ud find this interesting too!
Gonzalo R.7 days
Did any bady see those badies? noooo. I not defending thoses crominals..but please imvestigate tha Lebaron"s volived or not...they have a dark record en mexico.
Escobar G.12/11/2019 18:59
I pray for kids and l have sympathy for them
Edson R.12/11/2019 17:15
There are people that have died more violently in México and no goverment or news have Made their voices heard regarding justice.. Now we have a rich mormón family living in México, and some of them murdered, and now U. S WANTS to intervene un México and maybe invade that country.. Theres a polítical feeling to these tragedy that favors the U. S THAN México.... Invading México sounds like a good idea to those Who dont know about México... But it really is a bad idea...Trump condemns cartels and categorized them as terrorist, what a contradiction.. Because it is He AND his american goverment that gives and sells the weapons to the cartels, that kill so many people in México... I think all has a corrupt polítical intentions.... So if they want violence to stop in México. Stop selling weapons to cartels..
Javier M.12/11/2019 04:49
Lebaron’s follow Mormons laws? Married underage girls? Help in human trafficking? Drug trafficking? C’mon People needs to know the true ! I know that guys! Disgusting!
Salvador C.12/10/2019 20:15
Fake mormons
Nadia G.12/10/2019 15:20
What had happened to this family is horrible, an action that can not be explained in words. But if you know that your family is in danger, you have to protect them and keep them away from danger. Not getting them deeper in danger.
Christal L.12/10/2019 05:05
So sad
Juan M.12/10/2019 01:25
All I can say is that the adult males from that family are a bunch of cowards, they knew the danger's of that trip but yet sent them straight to the slaughter house...
Ashley D.12/10/2019 01:13
Don't swim with the sharks if you move like a guppy... RIP to the kidos.
Adam G.12/08/2019 05:35
Mucha noticia poca justicia.
Gonzalez M.12/07/2019 02:00
Not Americans they born in mexico
Junior O.12/06/2019 14:52
https://m.facebook.com/groups/830933696918701?view=permalink&id=3135470503131664
Junior O.12/06/2019 14:49
Definitely sad for the innocent children, but these families were apart of a organization that molested children and okay’d child marriages. Along side with the illegal activities they were involved in, this is what the outcome of those wrong doings are.
Victor H.12/06/2019 04:07
They where in the drug business and most likely where shot with american guns
Jesus R.12/05/2019 06:33
I gues for people that haven't live down there can't understand cartels don't just randomly kill people they know who they want an is either BC you own them money or you doing the same business and you competition for them. cartels kill each other an each other's entire families like this everyday. But I gues since this was an mexican-American family gets more attention