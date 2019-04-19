Who's The Controversial Billionaire Behind Coachella?

Coachella is never controversy-free. The music festival is drawing more criticism than even for its owner’s political views.
7 comments
セエジャム イ.04/23/2019 11:01
all my suport to the anti-lgbt initiative <3
Michael W.04/21/2019 04:22
sad that people cant handle others having a different opinion than their own. once people start to understand that everyone is different and people should not be forced into following what others believe, then the world will be better. half of the world disagrees with homosexuality, so why is this a big deal? have gay rights been removed? not where I live. can gay people still get married? yes.... can gay people still get all of the things straight peope get like insurance etc... yes so live and let live.
Carlos S.04/19/2019 23:28
What a pos human.
Brut04/19/2019 22:47
Calypso Rose made history as the oldest artist ever to perform at Coachella:
Aris O.04/19/2019 22:44
And yet they go..
Jarrod K.04/19/2019 22:37
Oh how horrible, someone funds a huge festival an ist extreme liberal. 🙄🙄🙄🤓
Kelly T.04/19/2019 22:20
Just another POS