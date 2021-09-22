back
Why are women removing their IUDs at home?
Women are posting videos online of themselves removing their IUDs at home. While most doctors advise against it, here's why it's becoming a trend ...
09/14/2021 4:58 PMupdated: 09/16/2021 8:23 PM
Regina T.8 hours
No no no don't do this at all. Removing an iud isn't a freaking at home thing. Pay cash and have a doc remove the stupid thing unless you'd like to die
LissAnn V.2 days
"Why are women" ....because dr's are refusing to listen to women's concerns, experiences, & respecting their autonomy at the same time. THAT'S WHY. FOH 🗣🗣🥴
Victoria S.3 days
I had a lot of nausea while I had mine and monthly yeast infections.. I had mine for a year before my doctor finally admitted that my issues were related to the iud and removed it
Tonya G.5 days
Mine embedded too and I got pregnant. They tried to pull it out on my obgyn appt but I couldn't handle the pain and I started bleeding so they stopped. Took until was ready to pop to finally pull it out. Having it stuck made for an absolute miserable pregnancy. I had nonstop yeast infections and sharp pains randomly from it digging. My husband got snipped after we had her.
Alym O.5 days
Go to an fqhc
Nikki S.6 days
I have been seeing my doctor for YEARS and YEARS. She also does my yearly exams. When it was time for me to take my IUD out, she knew I didn't have insurance and said it would cost me about $200 or I can take it out myself. She did an examination, was very specific on how and when to remove it, as well as any warning signs to look for if it's difficult. I was able to remove it myself with no complications. I highly recommend you don't do this without asking your doctor first. Like I said, my doctor is amazing and cares very much for her patients even if they don't have insurance. Probably more so since she knows not all people can afford insurance.
Heather H.6 days
You should NEVER DO THIS?! Go see a medical professional!
Emily S.6 days
I just went to see my regular GP and asked her to take my copper IUD . She asked if I wanted a referral to gynaecology but I was like naaaah just go and get some tweezers. She just pulled it out no problem. What is wrong with America? It would take a doctor literally seconds to pull one out, why would you even charge for that?
Prashant D.6 days
In India at Primary Health Centre or in any government centre. It is free of cost
Pronay B.6 days
Christine A.6 days
Thats what I did years ago. Had no problem taking it out. Happily pregnant 4 months later!
Abby B.6 days
My 2 removals were very painful so I could nevvvvver do that at home I would've definitely passed out.
Krystle S.09/22/2021 07:09
I had to take the implant in my arm out myself had the idu In my uterus had an tubal pregnancy got the iud in my arm after that bleeding for years go to dr they give me high dose of ibuprofen to stop it asked so many time to take it out they refused and and said give it more time you will stop bleeding never happened so I cut it out of my arm myself and once I did all the side-effects stopped
Diane M.09/22/2021 06:24
I did this about 25 years ago. There was no way I was ever going back to the witch of a dr who put it in. I looked up the removal page for doctors and it just said to grasp the cord firmly and pull it out. So I did. It was only in for 3 days and the pain was dreadful. A bit of skin came out with it. No problems and instant relief
Kelly C.09/21/2021 22:58
My was horribly painful to have removed. I do not recommend doing this yourself.
Heidi T.09/21/2021 19:34
Viagra is paid for.
Angelic L.09/21/2021 11:39
Pulled my second one out. That's all the dr does.
Michele F.09/21/2021 11:12
Ya right!! It’s so painful there is no way someone could do that
Kay C.09/21/2021 08:36
Because they can't go to a hospital unless they've been jabbed