back

Why do cats have rough tongues?

Cats can spend half of their waking hours licking themselves to stay clean. Why is this so important to them? 🐱👅 (via Brut nature)

12/21/2019 3:57 PMupdated: 03/23/2020 4:09 PM
  • 15.5k
  • 9

And even more

  1. 3:09

    Before-after photos of glaciers show their alarming decline

  2. 1:56

    The first photo taken of Earth taken by humans from space

  3. 3:24

    DIY garden ideas: How to make a terrarium

  4. 3:09

    Ursa Major, one of the largest constellations in our sky

  5. 2:24

    Blue is not a common color in nature

  6. 3:07

    If there were only 100 animals on Earth...

4 comments

  • Reyna N.
    12/22/2019 05:49

    👅

  • Amal E.
    12/22/2019 01:04

    يئبشني

  • Amandine L.
    12/21/2019 18:54

    montres cette vidéo à Mouchou

  • Melanie E.
    12/21/2019 18:14

    Zeke is a cat.