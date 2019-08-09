Why People are Striking in Hong Kong
Meanwhile, in Hong Kong… After weeks of mobilization of pro-democracy protesters, Hong Kong has been paralyzed by a city-wide strike.
Protestors are now demanding the Chief Executive of Hong Kong’s resignation
Strikes at the airport, disruptions in mass transit, blocked roads…After weeks of protests, Hong Kong is paralyzed by a city-wide strike. This is how the Chinese authorities have reacted to the protestors in the former British colony: A few days earlier, the Chinese military broadcasted a propaganda video to intimidate the protestors. “All the consequences are at your own risk. Move back!” The Chinese regime, which does not tolerate opposition, has so far let the Hong Kong police handle the situation. They have a warning for all criminals: don't ever misjudge the situation and mistake our restraint for weakness. A bill aimed at authorizing extraditions to China triggered the first protests on March 31, 2019. The bill was then suspended by Carrie Lam the Chief Executive of Hong Kong.
But the protestors are now demanding her resignation. Citizens have accused her of eroding the autonomy from China that Hong Kong is meant to have had since 1997. Coco Cheung Pro-democracy activist striving to fight for Hong Kong’s rights and values. They call on the government to return the power back to the people. And to address the demands of Hong Kong citizens such that Hong Kong people can be entitled to an independent judicial system and a fundamental freedom of assembly and speech. The protestors want to show the whole world if the police forces collude with the triads, that means there will be no security, safety, for Hong Kong. The protestors are also demanding an independent investigation. They accuse the police of using excessive force and allowing Chinese triads to attack them. As Carrie Lam sees it, the protestors are responsible for the violence. And it has been made very blatantly, recently, either on the social media or through some of the violent protestors, that those ulterior motives are going to destroy Hong Kong.
Brut.
- 68.8k
- 449
- 39
31 comments
Dewey S.08/30/2019 17:13
for the ones who believe idiots like bernie https://youtu.be/RO7wgS5tdz4
Charo V.08/29/2019 02:31
Epic! 🤔
Marco D.08/28/2019 18:51
Police outta hand all over the world
Sinestro M.08/27/2019 20:58
see what I mean. It’s still not safe to go through here.
Brenda G.08/27/2019 15:53
I feel sorry for their struggle, but when you have a country that is one of the cradles of civilizations and that their types of tyrannical government (from the dynasties to the present) goes back thousands of years is kind of hard to think that they will ever change.
Ricky R.08/26/2019 21:10
PEPEEEEEEEEEEEE!
Cora W.08/26/2019 09:54
Coming too usa soon
Sione S.08/26/2019 03:24
Prayers 4 Hong Kong.....🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
Arturo V.08/24/2019 23:35
It's the fault of the British government.if they turn Hong Kong to China.they have to make a deal first before they turn it over to China.what the British did they just ignore what will happen to the people of Hong Kong.after they make money to the Hong Kong people.
Evelin M.08/23/2019 16:12
Fight for your rights
Antoine B.08/23/2019 01:42
War is coming.
Kenneth J.08/20/2019 16:49
This worked in India against the British
Kenneth J.08/20/2019 14:01
And In the USA we have Bernie, Omar and AOC trying to make us Communist or Socialist. These brave people are fighting for their freedom from communist. Do you want this to happen in America?
Ellen A.08/19/2019 16:15
✊🏼✊🏼✊🏼🇵🇷 from Puerto Rico in solidarFight✊🏼
John D.08/19/2019 08:14
It won't be much longer and the communist chinese government will kill a bunch of these protesters, thats how it always ends in those countries.
Jeff A.08/19/2019 00:32
most of hong kong IS on the mainland https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/4/44/Hong_Kong_districts_map.png
Sumner S.08/18/2019 18:41
Too bad we cant do stuff like that in America.
Holly D.08/16/2019 20:42
It's all about control & my heart aches for Hong Kong & the people who are protesting for their rights. I'm praying steadfastly that there is a peaceful resolution ❤
Lonnie H.08/14/2019 19:27
Your a subject not a citizen
Lonnie H.08/14/2019 19:27
See aren't you glad you don't live in a communist country.