Why People are Striking in Hong Kong

Protestors are now demanding the Chief Executive of Hong Kong’s resignation

Strikes at the airport, disruptions in mass transit, blocked roads…After weeks of protests, Hong Kong is paralyzed by a city-wide strike. This is how the Chinese authorities have reacted to the protestors in the former British colony: A few days earlier, the Chinese military broadcasted a propaganda video to intimidate the protestors. “All the consequences are at your own risk. Move back!” The Chinese regime, which does not tolerate opposition, has so far let the Hong Kong police handle the situation. They have a warning for all criminals: don't ever misjudge the situation and mistake our restraint for weakness. A bill aimed at authorizing extraditions to China triggered the first protests on March 31, 2019. The bill was then suspended by Carrie Lam the Chief Executive of Hong Kong.

But the protestors are now demanding her resignation. Citizens have accused her of eroding the autonomy from China that Hong Kong is meant to have had since 1997. Coco Cheung Pro-democracy activist striving to fight for Hong Kong’s rights and values. They call on the government to return the power back to the people. And to address the demands of Hong Kong citizens such that Hong Kong people can be entitled to an independent judicial system and a fundamental freedom of assembly and speech. The protestors want to show the whole world if the police forces collude with the triads, that means there will be no security, safety, for Hong Kong. The protestors are also demanding an independent investigation. They accuse the police of using excessive force and allowing Chinese triads to attack them. As Carrie Lam sees it, the protestors are responsible for the violence. And it has been made very blatantly, recently, either on the social media or through some of the violent protestors, that those ulterior motives are going to destroy Hong Kong.

Brut.