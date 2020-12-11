back
Why Puerto Rico wants statehood
"When I moved to the United States, I was not treated as a U.S. citizen." From colony to territory, here's why Puerto Ricans just voted for statehood again.
11/12/2020 10:58 PM
4 comments
Vincent H.an hour
It's Time Puerto Rico was the 51st state of the union or it went own way it is used as a tax haven for the u.s. maybe that's the reason or upsetting the balance in the US senate oh because they Latinos my partner is 5 with our son like Puerto Rica I never expected to be born enter mainstream America it's time it did I'm Australian I have been to Puerto Rico and I'll be happy living there and in some American states
Diana M.an hour
It's also important to note the 2017 Plebicite only had a 22% voter turnout (the lowest of them all, all have been atleast 50% turnout) which is where Statehood won with 97%. Now the Resident Commisioner will have to explain how, after 3 years of bringing up that 97%, it fell to 52% in Congress.
Brutan hour
While some people see statehood as the route to equality, Camille says others prefer independence. In fact, the pro-independence party got more votes in this election than it has for decades. For more updates on the PR elections follow https://9millones.substack.com/
Diana M.an hour
The main problem we have with our status is that Congress does not seem to want to change it. And I don't blame them. It's not beneficial for them to make us, or any territory, a state. Which is why they don't make the plebicites binding, and thanks to that people don't want to participate in them. This one was 52% against 48%, which will be read as "Yet again, Puertorricans are too divided on the issue". We also have a huge economical and corruption problem that makes either option (Independence and Statehood) look non-viable. If Congress is serious about respecting the wish of Puertorrican they have to make plebicites binding. They also have to be the one to tell us what we gain and lose with option. Polititians here paint pretty unrealistic pictures of Independence and Statehood when people ask them what we lose or gain. The US has to be clear and say "You will lose this, you will gain that" so we can make an educated choice. But it HAS to be binding.