Why Rudy Giuliani's recent erratic behavior is no surprise
Turns out, former NYC mayor Rudy Giuliani has a history of riling up crowds, long before the January 6 Capitol attack. The new film "Rudy! A Documusical" explores an eerily similar instances in his past...
You will like also
Why Rudy Giuliani's recent erratic behavior is no surprise
Turns out, former NYC mayor Rudy Giuliani has a history of riling up crowds, long before the January 6 Capitol attack. The new film "Rudy! A Documusical" explores an eerily similar instances in his past...
This teen's history lesson got them in trouble
This 17-year-old gave their class a queer history lesson just days after Florida passed its "Don't Say Day" bill prohibiting LGBTQ-related discussions in schools. Here's what happened next ...
This is how close the Capitol rioters got to the vice president on Jan. 6 …
Capitol rioters got *very* close to the vice president … #fyp #news #politics
The life of Jennifer Hudson
She had just become the first Black singer on Vogue's cover. Then, her mother, brother, and nephew were murdered. From singing on a Disney cruise ship to joining the EGOT club, this is the incredible story of Jennifer Hudson.
Documentary explores the downfall of the Boy Scouts of America
“They’ve been attracting pedophiles.” Filmmaker Irene Taylor investigated the downfall of the Boy Scouts of America ... #tribeca2022
How Juneteenth became a national holiday
“It may have marked the end of slavery, but it certainly wasn’t the start of freedom.” Juneteenth has become a national holiday. Here’s what it commemorates ...
"It's probably the best thing I've ever done." - Emma Thompson on her latest role
She plays a widow who hires a sex worker to experience her first orgasm, in the film "Good Luck to You, Leo Grande." Emma Thompson tells Brut why she'd never before encountered this kind of role ... #Tribeca2022
He’s “America’s Black Attorney General”
He represents families of victims of police brutality and has become known as “America’s Black attorney general.” Ben Crump told Brut what keeps him going, as a new documentary, “CIVIL,” explores his life’s mission … #tribeca2022
The story of the United Palace
It's where JLo premiered the Netflix documentary "HALFTIME” … But this New York theater was nearly torn down before becoming an iconic cultural institution. Welcome to the United Palace. #tribeca2022
How Emily Meade was asked to do nudity for a show
"They just wanted to know if I would do full frontal nudity, yes or no?" Here's how actress Emily Meade was asked to do nudity for a show ... #tribeca2022
Why Tyler Perry never lost faith
“Black women are my world.” At the Tribeca Festival, Tyler Perry told us about what keeps him going ... #Tribeca2022