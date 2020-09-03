back

Why shouldn’t we kill spiders?

Don't be afraid — these spiders can help capture potentially dangerous insects already in our homes. 🕷️ (Via Brut nature)

03/02/2020 4:07 PMupdated: 03/27/2020 9:25 AM
21 comments

  • Loretta B.
    03/09/2020 00:06

    I love the spider. The enemy of my enemy is my friend.

  • Christine M.
    03/07/2020 07:51

    Then why did God have to make them so creepy looking? 🤦🏼‍♀️

  • Damian C.
    03/06/2020 18:59

    Idgaf if its harmful to humans KILL THEM ALL

  • Quentin S.
    03/03/2020 21:49

    These spider to catch flies

  • Macha B.
    03/03/2020 21:37

    Some different species, in house, I try to live with them !

  • Kylee H.
    03/03/2020 16:52

    I never kill spiders Except red backs 😬

  • Mohammed M.
    03/03/2020 13:16

    Creepy and tickles but cute

  • Jessie B.
    03/03/2020 09:37

    Thanks so much for capturing potentially dangerous insects already in our homes, potentially dangerous spiders 🖖🏾

  • Mark S.
    03/03/2020 09:22

    I kill all spiders and anything they eat! My home is just that..my home! I'm not comfortable with crawling things in my home. I have a fly swatter for flies.

  • Aïcha E.
    03/02/2020 20:34

    didn’t know Brut was Australian!

  • Siwar J.
    03/02/2020 20:25

    :(

  • Waliya K.
    03/02/2020 19:59

    Ok then il tag u to express my love in return

  • Zana G.
    03/02/2020 19:43

    I have several spiders in my apartment. I don't kill them, but I didn't know it's not good to put them outside. I love spiders because they hunt mosquitoes and flies :D

  • Draven L.
    03/02/2020 19:25

    Here in Idaho I kill every spider I come across except cat faces, and daddy long legs. I don’t want to risk a hobo spider crawling around. Their is so many here

  • Sophie B.
    03/02/2020 18:14

    tu y réfléchiras à deux fois ;)

  • Trina T.
    03/02/2020 17:50

    Ewwwwwwwwww

  • Jane Y.
    03/02/2020 17:33

    awe darn it... next time we ought to rehome them in the garage

  • John T.
    03/02/2020 17:21

    , tell she doesn't have to be scared anymore 😂

  • Johnny G.
    03/02/2020 17:20

    Me after seeing a spider.

  • Mohamed E.
    03/02/2020 17:18

    ولكن علي ما اتزكر ان بعض العناكب سامة