Why shouldn’t we kill spiders?
Don't be afraid — these spiders can help capture potentially dangerous insects already in our homes. 🕷️ (Via Brut nature)
03/02/2020 4:07 PMupdated: 03/27/2020 9:25 AM
21 comments
Loretta B.03/09/2020 00:06
I love the spider. The enemy of my enemy is my friend.
Christine M.03/07/2020 07:51
Then why did God have to make them so creepy looking? 🤦🏼♀️
Damian C.03/06/2020 18:59
Idgaf if its harmful to humans KILL THEM ALL
Quentin S.03/03/2020 21:49
These spider to catch flies
Macha B.03/03/2020 21:37
Some different species, in house, I try to live with them !
Kylee H.03/03/2020 16:52
I never kill spiders Except red backs 😬
Mohammed M.03/03/2020 13:16
Creepy and tickles but cute
Jessie B.03/03/2020 09:37
Thanks so much for capturing potentially dangerous insects already in our homes, potentially dangerous spiders 🖖🏾
Mark S.03/03/2020 09:22
I kill all spiders and anything they eat! My home is just that..my home! I'm not comfortable with crawling things in my home. I have a fly swatter for flies.
Aïcha E.03/02/2020 20:34
didn’t know Brut was Australian!
Siwar J.03/02/2020 20:25
:(
Waliya K.03/02/2020 19:59
Ok then il tag u to express my love in return
Zana G.03/02/2020 19:43
I have several spiders in my apartment. I don't kill them, but I didn't know it's not good to put them outside. I love spiders because they hunt mosquitoes and flies :D
Draven L.03/02/2020 19:25
Here in Idaho I kill every spider I come across except cat faces, and daddy long legs. I don’t want to risk a hobo spider crawling around. Their is so many here
Sophie B.03/02/2020 18:14
tu y réfléchiras à deux fois ;)
Trina T.03/02/2020 17:50
Ewwwwwwwwww
Jane Y.03/02/2020 17:33
awe darn it... next time we ought to rehome them in the garage
John T.03/02/2020 17:21
, tell she doesn't have to be scared anymore 😂
Johnny G.03/02/2020 17:20
Me after seeing a spider.
Mohamed E.03/02/2020 17:18
ولكن علي ما اتزكر ان بعض العناكب سامة