back
Why sunscreen is so bad for the environment
This summer habit may seem harmless, but it's taking a toll on marine life... ☀️☠️
05/22/2020 10:51 AM
- New
And even more
- 2:00
Why sunscreen is so bad for the environment
- 1:12
The Nā Pali coast offers breathtaking landscapes
- 2:25
"Tierra del Fuefo", the last inhabited territory before Antarctica
- 5:18
Meanwhile, the world's forest area continues to shrink
- 2:10
Jökulsárlón: a must-see in Iceland
- 1:24
The star-nosed mole is the world's fastest-eating mammal
6 comments
Zuzana S.an hour
Why the so-called "global heath organization's", whose administer and monitor sea and corals quality, why those ones haven't implemented using safe and nature friendly ingredients and research years and years ago? Having those gigantic funds of all global governments for years? Now, they screem to do something, when its actually late
Jake G.an hour
Coconut oil has a natural SPF of 4-5 and contains antioxidants that help protect the skin from harmful radiation from the sun. ... Red raspberry seed oil has an SPF of roughly 25. Zinc oxide (we use non-synthetic) is also known for its ability to protect the skin from both UVA and UVB rays.
Oliver R.an hour
Its Disgusting Wear Proper Uv Clothes i Did
Cuthbert J.an hour
Humans are so destructive o nature.
Steven B.an hour
Let's stop using it and all get skin cancer eh 🤔😂🖕
Mischa W.an hour
Stop using shit units like elephants, olympic pools or football fields.