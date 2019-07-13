Why This Mom Doesn’t Post Photos of Her Daughter
Babies can't consent to what their parents post on the 'Gram — that's why this mom wants to talk about children's privacy and their digital footprint. 👶🤳
Less Sharing is Caring
While most children have a digital footprint before their 2nd birthday — this mom didn't want that for her daughter. Writer Sara Gaynes Levy and her husband don't post photos of their daughter on social media. In their first few years, babies are routinely exposed online — naturally, without their knowledge.
“My husband had asked me while I was pregnant with our daughter if I would be OK with not posting her online and at first, I was really kind of taken aback by the question. I post a lot on social media. He gave me a lot of reasons that he felt it was an invasion of her privacy. He felt like she didn't have the ability to consent to her image being out there, especially when I'm living my life kind of in a public way. It felt really isolating at first because when your baby is a newborn, you’re in your home so much, especially as a mom, you're trapped under a baby that you're feeding and really all you have is your phone as a lifeline to the world.”
“My personal platform is not that parents need to stop posting their kids altogether, but I think it is a valuable exercise to think about what it would be like if you Google yourself now and found out that all your bath time photos were online. Not even bath time photos — everything you ever did was hashtagged and archived. She'll never have to go through that moment of being like, “You need to scrub the internet of me, Mom. I can't believe how embarrassing this is.” Obviously, I'm sure I'll do plenty of other embarrassing things, but it's a big relief to know that that's never a conversation we're gonna have to have.”
Gaynes Levy says friends and family now directly ask her about her daughter’s milestones. She says it also forced her to highlight other aspects of her life. Gaynes Levy occasionally includes her daughter in her posts. She says parents should have a conversation about the digital footprint they’re creating.
Alyssa J.08/08/2019 22:53
‼️‼️‼️
Kelia K.08/01/2019 03:14
I don't get it, how about not posting it at all instead of covering only her face with a smiley. I think you should wait entirely until she is old enough to give consent then you have really achieve that privacy you want for her. Because that's how you want it doesn't make it a big deal but rather funny to me.
Jasmine R.08/01/2019 01:30
Posting family images on the media, is never a problem. The whole world can see what you post if they wanted, but social media was mainly meant for us to share with friends and family. If you're posting every update and achievement of your children or just posting them daily, I find that's more of a concern then an every now and then photo. There are weirdos and creeps, even your own friends could be them without you knowing, so the world shouldn't know what's going on when it comes to your child. At the end of the day, every parent has their own choice and what they choose they believe is safe.
Res A.08/01/2019 00:57
what do you think?
Sharea B.07/31/2019 23:27
your thoughts
Kabo K.07/31/2019 14:28
your sizes hun 😊😊
Jalou J.07/31/2019 07:15
How about when you attend to friend's, relatives', or other people's activities and need photoshoot? Do you take extra measures to request everyone who got a photo that includes your child to censor the face if they choose to post it online? 🤔🤔🤔 Or you strictly tell anyone not to post selfies with your child?🤔
Elinga C.07/31/2019 06:40
What about my mom? She showed my naked baby pictures where im naked. TO EVERYONE.
Nandita N.07/31/2019 05:28
this is inspiring
Mary J.07/31/2019 01:10
hmnn🤔🤔
Sheyla C.07/31/2019 00:07
!!!!
Woinishet T.07/31/2019 00:01
Every one posts the best thing or pic on social media ,if you post the bad one ,it is up to you to get the responses of the crowd .
Che A.07/30/2019 15:29
👁👁
Eniarrol R.07/30/2019 12:31
You can set your page to private and only family can see. IJS
Hannah M.07/30/2019 06:15
, she so rightly put it.
Sal G.07/30/2019 04:27
Can babies consent to being aborted
Faraz S.07/29/2019 20:02
When you use 100% of your brain..
Samantha B.07/29/2019 18:50
👀
Arjai D.07/29/2019 15:03
Who cares 🤦🏽♀️ your body your choice your baby your choice 🤷🏽♀️
Bahlach A.07/29/2019 10:39
What do you think about this?