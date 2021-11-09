back
Why vaccine nationalism is a threat to millions
Only a few countries now have the majority of the world's Covid vaccine supply. This movement is hoping to change this — before it's too late. Atlas Colombe Cahen-Salvador
09/11/2021 7:58 PM
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
9 comments
Aakash G.09/12/2021 18:06
Yes Britain and America will start preaching now as they procured vaccines for there country 1st and even blocked Materials for making those vacciness...
Abel N.09/12/2021 05:51
Look who is taking about moral failure? Where did you get the courage from to talk about morality after you have worked relentlessly for 27 years to wipe out the people of Ahmara under the disguise of family planning. And now you are working hand and glove with corrupt officials in Western countries trying to put pressure on our government in all aspects to bring back the terrorist group back to power. Shame on you Tewodros Adhanom ‼
Ezell J.09/12/2021 04:52
🤨🤨🤨🤨🤨🤨🤨
Gm S.09/12/2021 01:01
https://galaxytechnospace.com/cryptocurrency-bitcoin-dogecoin-binance-and-uniswap-current-analysis/
Elliott D.09/11/2021 22:11
And who can't get it out of their thoughts that there's a global war on black and brown people. Sounds like deliberate population reduction by neglect. Anyone who is deemed 'Economically Feasible" will have access. Let's call it what it really is.
Marshall R.09/11/2021 22:02
Aren't their rates the lowest in the world? Why would we want to mess that up?
Anica H.09/11/2021 21:02
RECLAME PTR BANII. MIZERII.
Oscar G.09/11/2021 20:58
Enough with your stupid experimental biological gene therapy immune modulatory injections already!!!!!!! We don’t want them!!!!!! 🚫💩🚫💉
Brut09/11/2021 20:20
Brut is partnering with Global Citizen for their upcoming 24-hour global event, part of their campaign “A Recovery Plan for the World,” on September 25. The concert also aims to tackle vaccine equity around the world. https://www.globalcitizen.org/en/