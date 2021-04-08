back
Wildfires rage across Turkey
"The mountain across my home is burning right now and I can't do anything about it." People are sharing images from Turkey as it experiences its worst wildfires in over a decade.
08/04/2021 7:58 PM
And even more
- 3:18
Rise in deadly floods linked to global warming
- 3:25
Wildfires rage across Turkey
- 2:23
Congressman reworks "Fergalicious" to discuss climate change with lawmakers
- 3:42
Saving America's native red wolf
- 3:12
This grandma-grandson hand drum duo are taking the internet by storm
- 3:58
How Arnold Schwarzenegger went from action hero to climate hero
27 comments
Marium T.08/07/2021 17:50
May ALLAH help them.... these footages trueky break my heart 😥
De M.08/06/2021 14:57
se den hele 😓😡
Ben Jackson08/06/2021 04:47
Congratulations to those who found my last post useful. Believe it or leave it !! Solve your financial problems, stop living paycheck to paycheck, come and earn money from home ... Stay at home and earn online, get $ 5,800 within 48 hours. (1) No direction required (2) No hidden fees (3) No fraud For info : Inbox Me On WhatsApp 👉 +1 (872) 529-8481
Bisa B.08/05/2021 14:42
Today is the happiest day in my life I’ve made so much money through forex trading, I want to use this medium to thank Mrs Charlotte viktoriya she has really changed my life for good I can’t thank God enough for meeting her, I highly recommend you all to her, If you also need her help contact her below 👇👇👇👇
Helen F.08/05/2021 14:35
The best and safest place to trade binary/forex online is Mrs binary trading company platform which has actually changed my life financially beyond my entire expectations. May God bless my friends who introduced Mrs Charlotte Viktoriya trading platform to me. Directly contact her via Facebook and Start your successful trade without delay of profits payout. 👇👇👇👇👇👇👇 Charlotte Viktoriya
Karen B.08/05/2021 12:19
The whole world is urning. Climate change is happening.
Morgan A.08/05/2021 11:36
It's been raining here in Lagos Nigeria since yesterday evening till now over 17hours
Ozy M.08/05/2021 07:05
🤲🤲🤲
Alissa Z.08/05/2021 05:35
He is in the middle of it to show the world; the planet needs helping. Everyone points the finger at petroleum, but the truth is humans have abuse in many different ways. Cut down the trees to build homes and factories. Fill out lakes to obtain more ground. Using plastic like no tomorrow Instead of sharing care and use public transportation, every homeowner has at least two cars. Instead of one good purse 👛 everyone owns ten bags; now I am not free from This guilt. Just here to point out some facts.
Josephine K.08/05/2021 05:09
Climate change is actually taking on evry part of the world 😔 when nature get's against us we can do nothing but watch.. it's all the actions we have caused for such reactions from mother nature 🙏 have mercy on us 😔
Dwaipayan G.08/05/2021 03:42
it is set for farming.... everything preplaned
Sabina C.08/05/2021 02:30
I pray god it rains there soon to put the fire out. God bless all the creatures.
Tanhu K.08/05/2021 02:27
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10159401511438695&id=840713694
Michael W.08/04/2021 23:50
I 🙏 for all. I love all
Julio G.08/04/2021 22:34
Why doesn’t Turkey have firefighting equipment?it’s not a exactly a poor country.I mean they can afford billions of dollars in Russian military equipment but they can’t afford firefighting equipment .they need firefighting planes,helicopters and man power.
Marcus T.08/04/2021 22:31
If only China hadn't invented climate change, nothing of that would have ever happened !
Rosario C.08/04/2021 22:29
Grecia https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=237659601557377&id=100059400168963
Rosario C.08/04/2021 22:28
Barbarie capitalista
Elliott J.08/04/2021 22:20
Australia says hold my beer.
Daniel E.08/04/2021 21:54
This is pretty sad 😥too much killed all over the world this covic cartels war storms its just getting worse they say the government has something to do with the covic and the delta disease I don't know what's gonna happen