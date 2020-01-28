back
Wildlife trade likely to be the source of coronavirus outbreak
It has already caused over 100 deaths, infected thousands of people, and put a spotlight on illegal wildlife trade. As controversy swells, China’s government is forced to take action.
01/28/2020 6:38 PM
David H.24 minutes
boy, there has been no epidemic for long time...bird flu, swine flu, mad cow. still, who really died except those wild claims in media. weak links always break that is how nature makes herd strong
Maffie M.29 minutes
I dont rhink that China would finally get rid of those Wild Animals. Nope! Some other SE Asian countries eat the same wild animals! Just like Vietnam and Indonesia the trade i widely open at the Market.
Kim V.38 minutes
This needs to be not a temporary thing. Animal trade should haven banned decades ago.
Brigit A.39 minutes
Como diría un amigo prepárense pa irsen todos a la vergaaaa
Jayne M.an hour
Disgusting and inhumane
Gerard M.an hour
Het moest een keer verkeerd gaan....beangstigend is het...we gaan het zien...
Barbora T.an hour
animal markets should be banned for good!!!! not only temporarily
Lilla W.an hour
A bit too late. Many died already. Wild animal trade should've been banned long time ago. Actually give up or at least reduce eating meat. And people should follow basic hygiene principles and have some awareness.
Mrs J.an hour
It snould be banned for Ever!!!!
Laurie F.an hour
Wake up China ......I wonder how much cannibalism occurs that we DONT hear /know about 🤦🏻♀️
Steven B.an hour
Temporally banned, be back in business soon enough, life has to go on, people have to make a living 👍
Claudia B.an hour
Stopp this propaganda!!
James S.an hour
Man made virus. Its patented.