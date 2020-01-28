back

Wildlife trade likely to be the source of coronavirus outbreak

It has already caused over 100 deaths, infected thousands of people, and put a spotlight on illegal wildlife trade. As controversy swells, China’s government is forced to take action.

01/28/2020 6:38 PM
13 comments

  • David H.
    24 minutes

    boy, there has been no epidemic for long time...bird flu, swine flu, mad cow. still, who really died except those wild claims in media. weak links always break that is how nature makes herd strong

  • Maffie M.
    29 minutes

    I dont rhink that China would finally get rid of those Wild Animals. Nope! Some other SE Asian countries eat the same wild animals! Just like Vietnam and Indonesia the trade i widely open at the Market.

  • Kim V.
    38 minutes

    This needs to be not a temporary thing. Animal trade should haven banned decades ago.

  • Brigit A.
    39 minutes

    Como diría un amigo prepárense pa irsen todos a la vergaaaa

  • Jayne M.
    an hour

    Disgusting and inhumane

  • Gerard M.
    an hour

    Het moest een keer verkeerd gaan....beangstigend is het...we gaan het zien...

  • Barbora T.
    an hour

    animal markets should be banned for good!!!! not only temporarily

  • Lilla W.
    an hour

    A bit too late. Many died already. Wild animal trade should've been banned long time ago. Actually give up or at least reduce eating meat. And people should follow basic hygiene principles and have some awareness.

  • Mrs J.
    an hour

    It snould be banned for Ever!!!!

  • Laurie F.
    an hour

    Wake up China ......I wonder how much cannibalism occurs that we DONT hear /know about 🤦🏻‍♀️

  • Steven B.
    an hour

    Temporally banned, be back in business soon enough, life has to go on, people have to make a living 👍

  • Claudia B.
    an hour

    Stopp this propaganda!!

  • James S.
    an hour

    Man made virus. Its patented.