Woman denied entry into Paris museum for low-cut dress
After being denied entry into a Paris museum because of a low-cut dress, this woman is speaking out against the sexualization of women's bodies...
09/14/2020 11:58 PM
Htet Y.6 hours
Why don't we all take off our clothes and enjoy museum tour naked. .
Cristian L.7 hours
Just wear the clothes which are appropriate for the place. I also will not wear textile shorts and slippers and then blame the museum for discrimination if they refuse to let me in.
Chris T.7 hours
How does one dress smart/sexy or fashionable/sexy and expect not to be sexualized especially while being fully aware of what visually stimulates another man or woman instinctualy? 🤔
Michael A.8 hours
You won’t be denied 🙅♂️ entry if you come to my place I’ll actually make that cut a lot looooonger give you the tip! 😘😝
Samina K.11 hours
mjhe lgta tha goray sary hi nangay pangay phirtay but koi aqal tameez un me bhi he. Zara comments prho 😂
Yves L.12 hours
Paintings of naked women are in museums all the time. Wtf
Nasir B.12 hours
Attention seeker. Lame
Christine R.12 hours
It’s their business . Wear a coat and move on
Christine R.12 hours
Wtf did I just watch
Mandy J.12 hours
Oh ffs! Just dress for the occasion. You’re not going on a dinner date.
Cassey J.12 hours
if you are a decent woman and you know that you are pretty then no need to exposed your breast in public. you face alone is a proof that tou are pretty. you need to wear dress in appropriate that fits to the occassion. FYI, the dress you are wearing is not a dress for the occasion. lol
Lopez J.12 hours
hey gurl, the museum doesnt like your dress, and its disgusting to the museum you being there wearing that dress, they have all the right to deny you entry and kick you out, complain and winge as you like, no one cares, find a catwalk to show off. you are not a loss to the society😝
Cesar C.13 hours
Let the hoe be a hoe🙂
ALzahra Y.15 hours
I'm really puzzled does France want modesty or not cause last time I checked there was a fight over borkini
Abderahmane B.15 hours
When people go to a museum they want to see sculptured breasts, they don't like to be distracted by real ones 🤔
Pardeep Kumar16 hours
It's bit a saddist thing but since humans have come out of caves sexuality is more missunderstood than understanding, most people around the globe cannot handle "openness"....If there is a dress code it should be universaly applied y the museum not subjectively, that seems what happened with her! A polity appology from museum potentially make up for what happened!
Mira B.16 hours
I think she sexualized herself! That’s not an appropriate day dress! She sounds ridiculous, acting as if she had to figure out the problem.
Ainul Y.16 hours
Dress code fellas
Nyma A.17 hours
France is confusing. Cover too much and they have a problem with it. Cover too little and they have a problem with it. 🤷🏻♀️
David F.17 hours
Just lettem all hang out