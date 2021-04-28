back
Woman truck driver shares what it's like on social media
"We got kids. We can be a girly girl. We can still be a woman and be a truck driver." This woman truck driver has become a social media sensation. She's using the internet to bust stereotypes about the profession.
04/28/2021
You can follow Clarissa on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@clarissarankin