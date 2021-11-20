back
Woman truck driver shares what it's like on social media
"We got kids. We can be a girly girl. We can still be a woman and be a truck driver." This woman truck driver has become a social media sensation. She's using the internet to bust stereotypes about the profession.
11/20/2021 8:57 PM
- New
And even more
- 4:23
Woman truck driver shares what it's like on social media
- 5:07
Millions are watching this woman run on TikTok: Meet Mrs. Space Cadet
- 4:44
"Good Girls" star Isaiah Stannard on discovering he was trans
- 4:59
Meet the Herpes Goddess
- 6:03
Trade your guns for trumpets: a New Orleans musician's initiative
- 3:55
The problem with the "male gaze" in Hollywood
0 comments