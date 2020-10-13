back

Women lawmakers speak up about abortion in France

"We don’t expect compassion. We simply expect that women can have access to abortion as they wish it." Here's how lawmakers in France speak about a woman's right to choose...

10/13/2020 3:18 PMupdated: 10/13/2020 3:20 PM

And even more

  1. 7:09

    Donald Trump and abortion

  2. 5:08

    Interview with a real female spy

  3. 3:24

    TBT: Martin Luther King on riots

  4. 2:28

    Senators ask Amy Coney Barrett softball questions at hearing

  5. 3:19

    Chicago's mayor weighs in on the Supreme Court nominee

  6. 3:00

    George Floyd's brother makes emotional plea to lawmakers

6 comments

  • Chey J.
    2 days

    Women shouldn't have to carry something they don't want. It takes up nutrition and not to mention pregnancy is dangerous. No woman should have to experience it without an out.

  • Ibrahim K.
    2 days

    You are allowed to have your permission with your body. You can do anything with it. But you CAN'T KILL SOMEONE! YOU CAN'T! When you are aborting a fetus, you are indirectly killing a human being whose life was depended upon your recklessness. Why can't you GET THAT, LIBERALS!

  • Richard K.
    2 days

    Use a condom!!

  • Giorgi L.
    2 days

    Actually, when French says that it makes sense, you know, they have big experience in using guillotine and stuff. Yeah, for Frenchs it's ok

  • Thib T.
    2 days

    👏👏👏

  • Henry A.
    2 days

    Stfu. Baguette

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.