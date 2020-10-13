back
Women lawmakers speak up about abortion in France
"We don’t expect compassion. We simply expect that women can have access to abortion as they wish it." Here's how lawmakers in France speak about a woman's right to choose...
10/13/2020 3:18 PMupdated: 10/13/2020 3:20 PM
6 comments
Chey J.2 days
Women shouldn't have to carry something they don't want. It takes up nutrition and not to mention pregnancy is dangerous. No woman should have to experience it without an out.
Ibrahim K.2 days
You are allowed to have your permission with your body. You can do anything with it. But you CAN'T KILL SOMEONE! YOU CAN'T! When you are aborting a fetus, you are indirectly killing a human being whose life was depended upon your recklessness. Why can't you GET THAT, LIBERALS!
Richard K.2 days
Use a condom!!
Giorgi L.2 days
Actually, when French says that it makes sense, you know, they have big experience in using guillotine and stuff. Yeah, for Frenchs it's ok
Thib T.2 days
👏👏👏
Henry A.2 days
Stfu. Baguette