World Leaders and Animals
World leaders disagree on a lot but clearly agree on one thing – liking to be photographed with animals. Well, most world leaders…
First Pets Club
What is it with world leaders and animals? North Korea released these majestic pictures of Kim Jong Un atop a white horse. Russian President Vladimir Putin is also frequently seen on a horse. And apparently uses his dogs to intimidate his guests. China occasionally gives pandas to other countries as diplomatic gifts. Vice President Mike Pence has a famous pet bunny. Most world leaders have pet dogs. Emmanuel Macron, Sauli Niinisto, Queen Elizabeth II and every U.S. President for the last 130 years has had a dog. Except for Donald Trump. In fact, Trump doesn’t seem to think very highly of animals in general.
According to the BBC, Macron and his wife spent two hours and nearly $300 for the dog, who was adopted from a shelter outside of Paris last weekend. With his adoption, Nemo became the newest member of the First Pets Club, an elite group of animals whose job it is to offer their illustrious human owners’ loyalty, companionship, and, of course, good publicity. Shortly after patiently differentiating blonde women for President Trump, Finnish President Sauli Niinistö was photographed holding his dog, the 5-year-old Boston Terrier Lennu. Unlike the French First Dog, Nemo, Lennu has been described as “not fully media trained,” which seems inaccurate given how good he is at working the cameras.
The group’s members have also included some of history’s most famous pets, including the Obamas’ dogs, Bo and Sunny, the Clintons’ cat, Socks, and Winston Churchill’s poodle, Rufus. But for the first time in 150 years, there is no sitting U.S. representative of the First Pets Club. President Trump has no pets whatsoever, and when asked whether this would change, a spokesperson for Melania Trump told CBS News: “The first family is still getting settled so there are no plans at this time.”
155 comments
Jahaziel G.2 days
Appealing to traditionalism. There’s still a big tendency from traditional people to see those kinds of trends as leadership.
Aaron C.3 days
Dumb
Vicente A.4 days
El Águila Dice Fuera de la Casa Blanca a Trump
VGilvanich E.4 days
Just like all you're posts about Government
VGilvanich E.4 days
Uugh why you have too put Trump that's so libertard 😂😂😂
Gallos M.4 days
The four horsemen
ئثفقحؤ غ.5 days
they can have what they want 😡😡😡
Trevor R.5 days
Imagine having nothing to talk about but this man not owning a dog 😂😂😂 like wtf man y’all reaching to put a bad name on trump wayyyy to hard and people are starting to notice 😂
Russell F.6 days
So this makes him a bad person or president? you guys are complete idiots.
Brandon6 days
the man said it himself. he doesn't have the time! also how anti american is this video. glorifying leaders like Kim and Putin while trying desperately to shine negative light on trump because he doesn't have what...........animals? Pathetic!
Roger B.12/10/2019 22:17
A leader with a pet is just a pr stunt to get the public to empathize with them. To make them seem more relatable as a person not just as a leader.
Jeff F.12/08/2019 23:53
He don’t have time for a dog
Jeffery H.12/07/2019 00:08
Trump 2020 . Anyone would jump from an bald eagle in your face . Stupid brut !
Brian G.12/06/2019 01:10
Do they allow dogs of golf courses?
Lance G.12/05/2019 10:37
Stupid article shameful
Jake B.12/05/2019 08:47
He does have a dog, named Nancy Pelosi
Brandon H.12/05/2019 07:52
If I were president id have a pet sloth id take all over with me
George S.12/04/2019 12:31
Yeah doesn’t think highly of animals but made it a felony to abuse and neglect them. Keep going with the BS.
Fabio H.12/04/2019 06:21
I love animals and I don’t own any, nor do I want any.
Peyton N.12/04/2019 02:49
Hah