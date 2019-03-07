back

Youngest professional skateboarder Sky Brown

She's just 10 years old but this skateboarder is already turning heads — and is now one step closer to competing at the 2020 Olympics. 🤘🛹

03/07/2019 2:27 PMupdated: 10/22/2019 6:43 PM
  • 697.0k
  • 283

Sports

175 comments

  • Ajeen A.
    04/07/2019 15:42

    The coolest kid around

  • Erald J.
    04/02/2019 05:47

    ngaleng

  • Oliver Y.
    04/02/2019 04:53

    my daughter can have her skate board...

  • Aranza G.
    04/01/2019 02:28

    wacha como habla al principio

  • Tara K.
    04/01/2019 00:36

    Omg. So awesome

  • Billy Z.
    04/01/2019 00:17

    😍😍😍

  • Gardenia W.
    03/31/2019 21:44

    Girl you living the life congrats

  • Mish'aal A.
    03/31/2019 16:22

    Too cute! 🖤

  • Derek S.
    03/31/2019 06:15

    miraaaa

  • Denisse M.
    03/31/2019 06:14

    es esta morrilla

  • Jose B.
    03/31/2019 04:59

    mira BB :3

  • Amani A.
    03/30/2019 21:38

    OMG She is the Ronda Rousey joiner 😱😱😱 wow I thought its a video for her when she was 10 lol

  • Ana L.
    03/30/2019 18:04

    mira😨😨😳

  • Abby M.
    03/30/2019 15:51

    stoked. 😍

  • Ale P.
    03/30/2019 13:16

    n here is we who can’t even only read properly 😩😩 sed lyf

  • Dominador M.
    03/30/2019 10:59

    Inspiring girl👍👏🤝🙏

  • Maricar A.
    03/30/2019 05:58

    so talented

  • Ju A.
    03/30/2019 04:19

    mira mi cristiano😀

  • Macwin W.
    03/30/2019 03:37

    she looks like demi!🤔

  • Marcella S.
    03/30/2019 01:09

    tu hija en un futureeee