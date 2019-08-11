Youth Climate Activists Under Attack
In the wake of online attacks on @gretathunbergsweden after she blasted climate deniers, American youth activists @AlexandriaVillasenor2005 and Lia Harel told Brut how they’re planning to face down any intimidation.
Despite the smear campaigns, U.S. youth climate activists are turning up the pressure
Inspired by Greta Thunberg’s Fridays for Future movement, Villaseñor has emerged as a leading figure within the U.S. youth climate movement. But speaking truth to power is not without risks, especially for a youth climate activist. Following a recent wave of attacks by right-wing politicians and media, Swedish activist Greta Thunberg hit back with a tweet at an Australian journalist who called her "deeply disturbed". “I am indeed” deeply disturbed” about the fact that these hate and conspiracy campaigns are allowed to go on and on and on just because we children communicate and act on the science. Where are the adults?”
In July, the teenager also had to call out French politicians after they boycotted her Parliamentary visit. Youth climate activists have been under attack in the U.S. too — where climate science denial is more widespread compared with other countries. Despite the smear campaigns, U.S. youth climate activists are turning up the pressure. “My message to Greta Thunberg, because she has been cyber bullied and as well facing the attacks of climate deniers, is to continue what you're doing, because when climate deniers feel threatened by how your activism and the message and influence you have, then you are really making a difference. So, you have my support and the support of all the strikers all around the world,” Alexandria Villaseñor, Climate activist shouts out in support.
Lia Harel, Climate activist and iMatter leader adds, “I think immediately we need to recognize that continuing burning fossil fuels is making the problem worse. Every single minute of every single day. So that needs to be addressed immediately. Second, we need to make sure that we are moving our money away from fossil fuel infrastructure and moving that towards building renewable energy and making sure that our investments in that are really what is driving the economy to grow. And finally I think that what needs to happen is there needs to be a stop in the controversy around the word climate change and we need to accept the fact, that it is fact, and that it's time.”
As Thunberg announced she will be joining the UN Climate Summit in New York City in September, U.S. activists are now planning for the largest-ever climate protests.
Brut.
45 comments
Hendrica R.08/30/2019 22:37
Thanks for shining a light on this!
Paul N.08/29/2019 23:40
Be Strong! Keep speaking the TRUTH!
Chuck H.08/29/2019 21:06
Never Back Down Share The Hell Outta This!!!!!!!!!!
Jack R.08/29/2019 07:46
OMG THE RIGHT WINGERS CALLED ME NNNAAAMMMMEEESSSS
Owen F.08/29/2019 01:36
They simply regurgitate the "information" that they are spoon fed by adult activists who have much different intentions than they portray.
Savon D.08/28/2019 16:25
What we need to worry about is why part of the population does not recognize there is a dire threat to our planet. The fact that these kids get bullied by ignorant adults is mind boggling. Besides ignorance there is shame and jealousy that a kid is more intelligent.
Gregory S.08/28/2019 00:33
The climate has change from the beginning and one has controlled it.
Joe W.08/27/2019 22:29
Plant more trees! Man cannot control the climate. Ask Obama, he just spent 15 million on beach front home and property.
Dan A.08/25/2019 22:27
Total brainless idiots
Tag A.08/25/2019 20:40
Keep up the Great work kids, stand your ground!!
Kelly R.08/25/2019 18:01
all lies
Kevin M.08/25/2019 12:37
climate change is a hoax and your being played by the democratic party. no proof other then computer models fed info by scientists whose living depends on proving it exists. Wake up and walk away.
Fred A.08/25/2019 02:58
climate deniers are not evil vengeful people, this post is a hoax, just as the climate change crisis emergency hoax.
Steve S.08/24/2019 12:54
All the proof I need that this is a hoax is the fact that our former president Obama just spent $15M for ocean front property. Surely he knows something.
Richard F.08/23/2019 23:42
She's an idiot.
Richard F.08/23/2019 23:21
My name is Richard and I'm a climate denier. But you're a God denier. This world is in His hands and having a charming young lady with an accent is a crafty public relations stunt.
Kelly R.08/23/2019 18:13
all lies
Tim S.08/22/2019 01:18
She's a child that's being fed a Doctrine by ideologues and nothing more
Tim S.08/22/2019 01:17
An entire culture of people who have been told that their Justified None of them understand climate science They don't even react on logic they react based on emotional dribbble
Tim S.08/22/2019 01:16
What a f****** joke