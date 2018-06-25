back
Zurich was elected the "world's most sustainable city"
Zurich is a role model for sustainable development 🇨🇭
06/25/2018 10:37 AM
- 167.3k
- 507
- 20
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
12 comments
Kits T.12/04/2018 00:14
No one $#%@$#% CARES!!!!
Maryanne P.07/02/2018 10:36
Wonderful health system would have something to do with it.
Julio A.06/29/2018 10:25
Muy pronto yo en mi Gran Ciudad de miami a Suiza Zürich Julio de Suiza
Leticia I.06/28/2018 09:39
Love it.
Julio A.06/26/2018 00:14
Yo vivo en esta Ciudad Zürich Militarstrasse 91 8004 es lo Mas Grande que Dios me a Dado Yo Amo a Suiza. Julio de Suiza
John C.06/25/2018 23:53
There are very obvious things missing in that society
Morven M.06/25/2018 23:02
what’s not to love about Switzerland?
Pooyesh M.06/25/2018 20:53
Amazing pictures and historian City
Jamie F.06/25/2018 18:13
Place is a Tax haven
Marc D.06/25/2018 15:32
Also a model for tax evasion.
Mohammad S.06/25/2018 13:44
Reverse in Delhi
Patrick B.06/25/2018 11:45
👌