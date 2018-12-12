"Idiot" search results show Trump 👀

Google image searching for "idiot" gives you a very presidential result. 👀
Cecil C.12/31/2018 15:27
Whoever started it should be persecuted for defamation of the president
Jose B.12/21/2018 12:49
I cant beleive ppl acttually vote for this animald to represent them hahahaha
Nevin S.12/18/2018 23:17
Brut is a tabloid trash for NPCs
Eric B.12/18/2018 02:33
Because liberals love to bash the man who's statistically running the country better than their beloved Obama.
Jaime M.12/17/2018 13:14
Like trying to get the teacher to turn off the autoplay on YouTube before they minimize the screen...
Elmer B.12/17/2018 05:37
Google now is use in politiks..maybe they are paid 2 do those things🤔
Babar A.12/16/2018 03:38
ena book
Aubrey A.12/15/2018 16:55
makes sense
Jorge L.12/15/2018 11:00
I checked the same term on duckduckgo, Bing, and Yahoo and they all have Trump under idiot. If we go by order, Duckduckgo has the most as of this post, followed by Google, then Bing, and Last is yahoo with the least pictures of Trump under the "idiot" search
Jessica L.12/14/2018 20:47
"Idiot" was formerly a legal and psychiatric category of profound intellectual disability, in which a person's mental age is two years or less, and HE OR SHE CANNOT GUARD AGAINST COMMON DANGERS.. This man is ruining this country.
Kevin D.12/14/2018 02:20
I gotta try it
Rifa M.12/14/2018 01:26
😂
Misrrain S.12/13/2018 21:32
The search it's on point
Josh M.12/13/2018 20:56
Sundar alone explains it
Carla K.12/13/2018 17:17
It is what it is......Trump is an idiot.
Logan G.12/13/2018 16:30
My biggest concern is the monopoly guy on white mustache behind.
Ibrahim K.12/13/2018 15:49
Thats true, jst did that. N its hilarious
Raheel H.12/13/2018 15:20
Salt
Brut12/13/2018 15:04
Trump does have some unusual habits, like this one:
Martha C.12/13/2018 14:10
LMAO