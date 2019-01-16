back
17-year-old started her own environmental organization
With world leaders and executives failing to act, this teen started her own environmental organization — and had thousands marching in the streets along with her.
01/16/2019 12:21 PM
- 24.1k
- 132
- 9
8 comments
Jamie E.01/22/2019 02:25
She should stop crying and create a real way to produce clean energy.
Whitney C.01/20/2019 03:00
I've another tat for your cheek darlin
Anna R.01/19/2019 19:22
Omg,here we go again
Brian M.01/19/2019 17:38
She should shut the hell up .
Christopher J.01/17/2019 03:23
So what you're saying is the best ways to handle a problem is not relying on government to do everything? Good to know
Dennis V.01/17/2019 02:52
People what you want to do to stop climate change are the adapt to my vision I'm going down to the Antarctica and breaking off them IceBurgs
Brut01/17/2019 02:21
This 15-year-old environmental activist calls out "immature" world leaders for climate inaction.
Shamik C.01/16/2019 15:02
Climate Change is a Hoax