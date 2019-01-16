back

17-year-old started her own environmental organization

With world leaders and executives failing to act, this teen started her own environmental organization — and had thousands marching in the streets along with her.

01/16/2019 12:21 PM
  • 24.1k
  • 9

Brut. Originals

8 comments

  • Jamie E.
    01/22/2019 02:25

    She should stop crying and create a real way to produce clean energy.

  • Whitney C.
    01/20/2019 03:00

    I've another tat for your cheek darlin

  • Anna R.
    01/19/2019 19:22

    Omg,here we go again

  • Brian M.
    01/19/2019 17:38

    She should shut the hell up .

  • Christopher J.
    01/17/2019 03:23

    So what you're saying is the best ways to handle a problem is not relying on government to do everything? Good to know

  • Dennis V.
    01/17/2019 02:52

    People what you want to do to stop climate change are the adapt to my vision I'm going down to the Antarctica and breaking off them IceBurgs

  • Brut
    01/17/2019 02:21

    This 15-year-old environmental activist calls out "immature" world leaders for climate inaction.

  • Shamik C.
    01/16/2019 15:02

    Climate Change is a Hoax