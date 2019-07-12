back

4 Disaster-Prone Regions in the U.S.

Live each day like it's your last — because you never know when you could face a natural disaster. 😬

Disasters Waiting to Happen in the U.S.

It's not that the weather reports have it in for you. It's just a question of location, probability, time of year, and lots of other things that factor into the chances of some catastrophe transpiring. We took a look at four terrifying disasters in the U.S. just waiting to happen.

Underneath 125th Street in New York is a fault line which saw a magnitude 5.2 earthquake in 1737. If a 7.0 magnitude quake struck, 6,000 buildings could collapse, causing millions in property damage and destroy much of lower Manhattan according to the NYCEM.

San Andreas fault line, an earthquake hotspot that’s already seen 4 recorded high magnitude quakes — including the 1906 magnitude 7.9 quake that killed 3,000. The chance of a 6.7 or higher earthquake hitting the Bay Area by 2030, stands at 70%. 2 million people would be at risk based on data from the County of San Francisco.

The Eastern Seaboard could be subject to an unprecedented tidal wave. If the Cumbre Vieja volcano in La Palma erupts and collapses into the Atlantic Ocean, rock displacement could generate a tsunami capable of reaching North America in 6 hours according to the University of California. Fortunately, these are based on the most extreme prediction models.

For Americans, the largest Super Volcano on Earth is beneath one of our major attractions. Despite its last eruption occurring 664,000 years ago, a super-eruption of the Yellowstone Caldera could bury the surrounding Rocky Mountains in 3 feet of ash, affecting millions immediately and could have catastrophic effects for the global climate based on information from the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory. The odds of Yellowstone erupting in any given year are only .00014 percent according to the Department of the Interior.

These 5 U.S. regions could soon see a catastrophic disaster in the near future.

