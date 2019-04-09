back

Afro Representation — One Emoji at a Time

An Afro emoji isn’t just about a cool new option — it’s about race and representation in the digital age.

04/09/2019 12:01 PMupdated: 06/11/2019 5:51 PM
  • 978.2k
  • 181

125 comments

  • Maria T.
    05/01/2019 19:25

    hvorfor vil man klage over det?!

  • Daniel B.
    05/01/2019 18:41

    Imagine being this insecure

  • Maria T.
    05/01/2019 17:34

    hvorfor vil man klage over det?!

  • Testtsu I.
    05/01/2019 17:15

    where are the FAT PEOPLE EMOJIS? fat people deserve representation too! the human race as a slim figure is a socially constructed STEREOTYPE AND STANDARD! REEEEEE REEE REEE REEEE EREEEE REEE

  • Mutasim H.
    05/01/2019 15:51

    a feminist programmer!!

  • Ricki H.
    05/01/2019 03:03

    Nobody 👏 Give 👏 A 👏 Shit 👏

  • José F.
    04/30/2019 23:23

    Tan chévere cuando los Emoji eran todos pelones y amarillos, igual reflejaban mi expresión. No entiendo porque ahora tienen que parecer personas, estos pendejos millenials de todo se ofenden.

  • Oana B.
    04/30/2019 21:48

    👩🏽‍🦱... i thought this emoji has curly hair..👩🏽‍🦱👩🏽‍🦱👩🏽‍🦱👩🏽‍🦱👩🏽‍🦱

  • Shahar K.
    04/30/2019 21:00

    01778555947

  • Andrés Á.
    04/30/2019 20:42

    chimba, pero no sirve para ni chimba

  • Debora M.
    04/30/2019 15:43

    👩🏻‍🦱

  • Jose L.
    04/30/2019 12:47

    This truly says a lot about our society

  • Imrana K.
    04/30/2019 12:00

    Greeeyt

  • Maxed K.
    04/30/2019 08:39

    No

  • Giorgi K.
    04/30/2019 08:07

    Also we need emojis for brain dead people. It's going to like anyone who thinks this has any importance or you should spend money and resources on this.

  • Alan E.
    04/30/2019 05:49

    Stupid petitions be like:

  • Jay C.
    04/30/2019 03:41

    Wow totally a major problem, crisis. We need to promote this to end world hunger.

  • Amin Y.
    04/30/2019 03:05

    🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡

  • Westin M.
    04/29/2019 23:41

    Nonsense

  • Emanuel Z.
    04/29/2019 23:25

    checa