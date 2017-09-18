back

An amazing discovery in Antarctica

"Maybe there are things living in these caves that we know nothing about". Unknown DNA sequences have been discovered in caverns in Antarctica. 😲

09/18/2017 5:09 PM
  • 17.1k
  • 11

And even more

  1. The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés

  2. Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns

  3. Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial

  4. A carbon bomb is ticking in Congo

  5. Greta Thunberg's speech at the COP25

  6. Which countries are most vulnerable to meteorological disasters?

8 comments

  • Seth A.
    09/21/2017 15:47

    Is heading to the frozen south soon?

  • Cory R.
    09/19/2017 19:13

    Danilo Molieri Jr

  • Carl D.
    09/19/2017 05:42

    Those new species can also be extinct again

  • Gaurav K.
    09/19/2017 05:01

    new species dna found

  • Laxmi N.
    09/19/2017 04:09

    Pl don't destroy the Antarctic. Why does man explore and destroy

  • Mishal M.
    09/19/2017 01:48

    "New species" 😂

  • Deva D.
    09/18/2017 20:24

    It Would Rather Be Wise To Leave It Alone We Have Already Destroyed The Nature Enough For Our Own Gains...

  • Niz B.
    09/18/2017 18:57

    We need to know about such things for the progres of science and intellectual knowledge