back

An Eco-friendly Watch That Never Stops

These watches are not only solar powered — they're also built using recycled materials. Here's what makes the Awake watch brand tick. 👀 → For more info and to purchase, check out this link: https://bit.ly/2G2XHbS

04/06/2019 4:58 PMupdated: 08/07/2020 12:44 PM
4 comments

  • Hassan Z.
    04/07/2019 02:58

  • Scott M.
    04/06/2019 19:42

    Will it work if you live in Scotland? We do not have this thing you call "The Sun"

  • Brut
    04/06/2019 06:23

    Check out these eco-conscious watches here: https://bit.ly/2G2XHbS

  • Brut
    04/05/2019 23:20

    All year long, helps you to be an informed citizen and consumer. That’s why we’re working with ‘Awake Concept’ - a brand that shares those same values. Brut. receives a portion of the revenue when our audience makes a purchase online.

