Animals are disapearing fast
200 species of animals have gone extinct in the past 100 years. The scariest part? Humans are responsible.
07/12/2017 7:30 PM
26 comments
Gj K.07/13/2017 21:58
BULLSHIT.
Nick S.07/13/2017 18:42
What I got from this was •There's been multiple mass extinctions through the earth's history. •Another one is coming •humans are to blame for THIS particular natural thing And they wonder why people don't take them seriously
Jose S.07/13/2017 18:03
😓
Brandon M.07/13/2017 17:03
Yeah but how many of those animals were delicious? No seriously how many? Asking for a friend
Ge M.07/13/2017 17:01
Hunter is the reason xD
Rubi G.07/13/2017 15:58
Isaac Chavez
Uptown J.07/13/2017 15:33
Tell the rich white men stop going to Africa and killing off these animals for sport 🗣🗣🗣
Travis H.07/13/2017 12:29
Yes and no. Species go extinct all the time.
Adam D.07/13/2017 12:12
Humans have been expanding the cities, cutting down the forests and poaching. Those are the only real causes of the mass extinction but there are also plenty of other natural causes as well. Much of the species in some places going extinct has a lot of natural causes though. For instance Africas animals going extinct is due to limited resources and overpopulation of some animals that use up those limited resources at a much faster rate than other animals. Some places like south eastern US have a very large overpopulation of deer that are using up all the natural resources in the woods and with very few predators to stop them it's easy for it to get out of control. Which is why limits on deer hunting can be up to 15-20 per person. Whereas a place like New Hampshire where I live the limit is 1 possibly 2 if you win the raffle for a doe permit. Another example is the mid South's overpopulation of wild pigs that's eat everything and anything they can find, which is why there is no limit to pig hunting in places like Texas. Humans do have a lot to do with the extinction but I wouldn't say we are the only cause of it. Many species of insects and small animals is just due to hostile environments that have adapted beyond what the species is capable of surviving, as well as overpopulation of predators.
Corbin E.07/13/2017 11:44
Planet of the apes 3 Cesar dies at the end.
Vladimir V.07/13/2017 06:01
Over population is a myth. The there human race can live inside of Texas. If we were all living as close together as people in New York City.
Casey H.07/13/2017 05:39
I say we stop factories or whatever is causing it when other countries do it
Jose T.07/13/2017 04:09
To bad there's a lot of people that don't care of a future they are not living in so no actions are going to be taken
Nicolas C.07/13/2017 04:01
Blame the group that hunts animals for fun and kill other humans for fun.
Brandon B.07/13/2017 03:10
If I may play the devils advocate for a moment... Over 99% of all the species to ever call this planet home have gone extinct. And humans had absolutely nothing to do with over 99% of those.
Parker K.07/13/2017 02:47
How else do we prosper? Dipshits.
Steve T.07/13/2017 02:29
How many new species have been discovered? I can tell you many more than were lost. Illegal poaching accounted for what percentage of the losses?
Oscar R.07/13/2017 02:16
I say drop the nukes and kill the human race. We are getting stupid by the minute with the "There's more than 2 genders" bullshit, "Older men can date little girls" bullshit, "Lets share a restroom with strangers" bullshit, and Idk what else but I will also end it with bullshit.
Michael D.07/13/2017 02:16
Notice it says 6th meaning mass extinction has happened before and will happen again, meaning they are unavoidable
Saul C.07/13/2017 02:07
All the prehistoric animals are gone also sad