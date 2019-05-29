Arnold Schwarzenegger Praises Greta Thunberg
When an action hero recognizes a climate hero. 👏 Listen to what Arnold Schwarzenegger said about 16-year-old environmental activist Greta Thunberg. 🌎
Greta Thunberg and Arnold Schwarzenegger meet in Vienna at a climate summit. This was an opportunity for the actor to deliver an inspiring speech to speed up progress towards the Paris Agreement.
The 16-year-old founder of the School Strike for Climate movement met the former California Governor and Hollywood movie star at the Austrian World Summit R20 in Vienna, beside UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen. The event aims to bring forth more than a thousand leaders from the fields of science, politics and business to discuss how best to tackle climate change. Her activism, which started with her protesting alone in front of the Swedish parliament last August, has inspired consistent student protests around the world. Green parties in Europe have credited Thunberg with helping propel the issue of climate change into the limelight, boosting their results in the latest European Parliament elections.
“Greta and her classmates put the words of the politicians to the test. Will they become actors who support dreamers by making their campaign promises a reality? campaign, a reality? Or will they perpetuate the status quo? And do not tell us the truth and continue to lie to us all the time?” Arnold says at the convention.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who has also invited world leaders in politics to an environmental climate summit in New York in September, said countries aren't doing enough to meet the Paris climate agreement's goal of keeping global warming well below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) by the end of the century compared with pre-industrial times. Guterres called for an end to fossil fuel subsidies, saying taxpayers' money shouldn't be used to harm the planet.
