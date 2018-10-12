back
Aviation rhymes with pollution
✈️ 1 round-trip Paris-New York = 1 ton of CO2 = 1 year of heating
10/12/2018 11:17 AMupdated: 06/19/2019 9:42 AM
- 95.2k
- 534
- 5
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
3 comments
Fatiha Z.10/31/2018 23:29
Already too late.
Pan P.10/31/2018 12:01
Ok
Ajit N.10/29/2018 11:39
The solution?