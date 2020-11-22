back

Can dogs communicate through buttons?

Can this dog communicate through buttons? Some scientists are studying her responses.

11/22/2020 5:58 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 4:13

    Can dogs communicate through buttons?

  2. 4:04

    Plans to turn the home of Komodo dragons into a tourist attraction raise concern

  3. 3:23

    The Dog of the Day of the Dead

  4. 3:04

    Camel rides banned after abuse near Egypt's pyramids

  5. 3:05

    Meanwhile, in Botswana…

  6. 1:49

    Busting the Myth of the Man-Eating Shark

2 comments

  • Tari B.
    20 minutes

    What dog is this?

  • Brut
    2 days

    For more information about the study Bunny is participating in: https://www.theycantalk.org

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.