Can trees solve the climate crisis?

President Trump announced that the U.S. is joining the global initiative to plant one trillion trees. But tree planting isn't the single solution on climate change — here's why.
5 comments
Mitch M.37 minutes
Wash your hair kid
Dale S.40 minutes
It’s funny how they say experts. Umm 🤔 no one can be an expert we don’t live long enough. And the weather has only been recorded for 100 years. 😳 that’s a lot data.
Debra S.40 minutes
Let's see what really happens.
Ken T.43 minutes
But climate change a hoax,doesnt matter how many you plant if your still destroying the enviroment.
Paul S.43 minutes
Trump can’t count and he lies. He would see 20 new trees and announce that he saw a trillion. Personally. And they were yuge.