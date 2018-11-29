back

Cuttlefish can solve problems and create complex memories

It might be a mollusc with a digestive tube that goes through its brain, but the cuttlefish is actually very clever. 😏

11/29/2018 7:41 AM
  • 625.8k
  • 9

And even more

  1. Birds are shrinking in size because of global warming

  2. How did the great auk go extinct?

  3. The Zanzibar red colobus, a strange and endangered primate

  4. Why reindeer eyes change color over the course of the year

  5. Lewis the koala dies weeks after being rescued from flames

  6. Mexico: How Cabo Pulmo was turned into a unique ecosystem

8 comments

  • Mary M.
    03/22/2019 10:47

    April Thomas

  • Savannah C.
    11/30/2018 06:04

    https://youtu.be/GDwOi7HpHtQ

  • Nic H.
    11/30/2018 06:02

    I wish I had chromataphors

  • Florian G.
    11/29/2018 22:00

    un animal qui sait trouver son chemin

  • Marc B.
    11/29/2018 20:04

    Doctor Zoidberg?

  • Rav R.
    11/29/2018 15:31

    awesomuuu creature

  • Alberto S.
    11/29/2018 10:08

    Beautiful and fantastic animal.

  • Chea B.
    11/29/2018 08:06

    🤩