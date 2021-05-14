back
Greenly, the app that reduces your carbon footprint
When she moved to Paris, Cassandre wanted to live a more meaningful, eco-friendly life. Then she discovered Greenly, an app that tracks her daily carbon footprint and suggests effective ways to reduce it. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
05/14/2021 12:15 PMupdated: 05/14/2021 1:08 PM
Josefa W.4 hours
Rajesh S.5 hours
Sangita G.5 hours
Greenly app is need of the hour Let's make the world a better place
Bull B.7 hours
More about carbon footprint PRG please
Bull B.7 hours
Hervé F.7 hours
Good action to respect the environment. I live near Paris and i will try this grocery
Manoj C.7 hours
Ronaldo B.8 hours
It's helpful to reduce carbon footprint
Brut India8 hours
is a startup supported by BNP PARIBAS, founding partner of . See you every Friday to discover the “Innovations that matter” and at between June 16-19, 2021: https://bit.ly/3tQKf0e