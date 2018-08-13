back

Heartbreaking display of love in the animal kingdom

Her baby died quickly after it was born — but this mother whale carried the body for 17 days, a heartbreaking display of love in the animal kingdom.

08/13/2018 9:01 PM
  • 1.5m
  • 158

And even more

  1. Remembering The Worst Industrial Accident In The World

  2. Man Versus Wild: A Brave Rescue Mission

  3. Live Animals Transport: A Controversial Business

  4. Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Gift Someone A Pet

  5. Too Much Pollution = Too Little Copulation?

  6. Police Rewards Furry Soldiers

96 comments

  • Bouzid B.
    09/30/2018 20:00

    Mte

  • Ben A.
    09/30/2018 02:00

    Tm

  • Khaoula E.
    09/28/2018 22:37

    هذا حزين جدا!!يبدو ان الحيونات تحمل من التعاطف والحب لعائلتها ما يفوق البشر. يمكننا جميعا تعلم درس من هذا

  • Hatem M.
    09/24/2018 23:31

    لايك للحب

  • Kanak K.
    09/24/2018 16:06

    You guys are really destroying Nature ! A few people are struggling to revive Her.plesse help these people like this lady !

  • Tiborné M.
    09/23/2018 11:37

    A kedvenceim az orcák. Gyönyörűek.😍

  • Tinkyi K.
    09/23/2018 08:49

    Nice

  • Raymond B.
    09/23/2018 08:24

    if cantroll our population .automatically increase the animals.and they will get food .

  • Ligia G.
    09/23/2018 02:15

    Que bello es elmar junto con sus pescado

  • Mario M.
    09/22/2018 02:14

    😥😥

  • مصطفى ب.
    09/20/2018 01:49

    سبحان الله

  • Mohd S.
    09/19/2018 13:10

    🐋🐳

  • Shahin A.
    09/17/2018 10:04

    😃😈😕😴😢😑😇😂

  • Jinky P.
    09/16/2018 00:41

    Humans are the amoeba on earth. If humans were not created, earth could’ve been unspoilt.

  • Magda A.
    09/15/2018 22:35

    سبحان الله العظيم رب العرش العظيم

  • Abdulla H.
    09/14/2018 09:04

    This is all fine.

  • Jesse S.
    09/14/2018 08:29

    74 we just lost another one rip

  • Adjawè D.
    09/13/2018 11:55

    On ne s'amuse pas avec le caterpilar

  • Mohamed M.
    09/10/2018 13:25

    If theyv asked me about love i answer them..s my mother

  • محسن ع.
    09/10/2018 12:28

    حنان الام لامثله امي امي. امي