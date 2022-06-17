Helping farmers capture CO2 and turn a profit
Here's how Toroto and the 100+ Accelerator program are making regenerative agriculture accessible.
You will like also
Helping farmers capture CO2 and turn a profit
Here's how Toroto and the 100+ Accelerator program are making regenerative agriculture accessible. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
Experts share how we can take action for the oceans
On World Oceans Day, here are four ways we can revitalize the oceans ... UN World Oceans Day United Nations Oceanic Global This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
What does the war in Ukraine have to do with U.S. oil?
The fossil fuel industry is using the war in Ukraine as an excuse to push for more drilling and less regulations. Brut talked to NRDC about what this could mean for our planet. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
This Black neighborhood is fighting highway segregation
Treme (and surrounding neighborhoods) once hosted a thriving Black business corridor... until the Claiborne Expressway tore it and these historic communities apart. Brut met activists trying to rebuild their community. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
This startup is connecting citizens and recyclers through a simple app
Blanca Pulupa has been a recycler in Ecuador for 25 years, manually sifting through garbage and working in harsh conditions. But a new local startup "Reci Veci" powered by the 100+ Accelerator program, now makes her job easier and safer … Here’s how. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
How a mayor and youth activist are leading the calls for action on climate finance for the Global South
“Should the Global North do more to support the Global South in tackling the climate crisis? Absolutely.” Leaders and activists from Freetown and Nairobi have joined C40 Cities to demand action on climate finance from the Global North. Here’s how financing can help empower leaders in the Global South and safeguard their communities from the climate crisis… Learn more at https://www.c40.org/what-we-do/influencing-the-global-agenda/financing-the-green-transition/ This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
One trimaran’s race to protect the ocean
The crew of Sails of Change is trying to sail around the world in record time, using only renewable energy... Follow the adventure on here: https://spindrift-racing.com/ Spindrift racing This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
How Texas is transforming from a gas guzzler to a green jobs state
The biggest oil and gas producer in the United States is also a growing leader in clean energy. Here’s how local climate action is driving the green economy and creating new jobs in Texas… Learn more at: https://www.c40.org/about-c40/ This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
When soccer takes on inequality
Can soccer fight child poverty or end gender inequality? These soccer players thought so, and they're helping make it happen… This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
How to make a Parsi-style fish with chef Anahita Dhondy
Indian Chef Anahita N. Dhondy champions zero-waste cooking by reinventing traditional Parsi dishes. Here's her recipe to make a healthy steamed fish wrapped in banana leaves. All week, Brut and EAT are sharing healthy and sustainable recipes from around the world in the lead up to #WorldFoodDay. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
How to make a healthy shiitake mushroom burger with chef May Chow
Watch celebrity May Chow make a sustainable burger recipe swapping meat for mushrooms. All week, Brut and EAT are sharing healthy and sustainable recipes from around the world in the lead up to #WorldFoodDay. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
How to make a healthy plant-based pasta with chef Alejandra Schrader
LA-based Chef Alejandra Schrader is busting myths around plant-based cooking with her healthy recipe for vegan pasta. All week, Brut and EAT are sharing healthy and sustainable recipes from around the world in the lead up to #WorldFoodDay. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand